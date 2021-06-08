Definitive Healthcare Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Home Business Wire Definitive Healthcare Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial...
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Definitive Healthcare today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Danielle Johns

djohns@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

