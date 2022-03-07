Home Business Wire defi SOLUTIONS Announces Single End-to-End Solution for the Complete Auto and Personal...
Business Wire

defi SOLUTIONS Announces Single End-to-End Solution for the Complete Auto and Personal Lending Lifecycle

di Business Wire

As a long-recognized industry-leading provider of originations and servicing technology and technology-enabled business process outsourcing, defi SOLUTIONS is uniquely positioned to enable lender innovation that attracts and satisfies borrowers.

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autofinance–defi SOLUTIONS has announced the introduction of a single, end-to-end solution for the entire auto and personal lending lifecycle.


This news comes quickly on the heels of the company’s fourth quarter 2021 announcement introducing the new, modern, modularly designed defi ORIGINATIONS system. The new, complete end-to-end lending solution will follow the design and build, look and feel standards of defi ORIGINATIONS and will also take advantage of the latest architecture and technologies to position lenders to innovate and meet the needs of borrowers for years to come.

“We do not have a single competitor whose products and services encompass the complete lifecycle of our clients and their customers, the borrowers,” said Tom Allanson, defi SOLUTIONS CEO. “We are in a unique position to add more value to our targeted market participants.”

defi defines this end-to-end solution as one that provides everything needed to satisfy the complete needs of the borrower – speed, ease, trust, value. One that supplies the software, systems, hardware, and vendors, across all stages of the relationship between borrower and lender, but allows others to be invited in. One that offers excellent digital communication that extends beyond the borrower “courtship” and results in the kind of borrower satisfaction that leads to “renewed vows.” Or that can even take care of the sometimes, unfortunate, breakup …. when necessary.

“With current, pending, large-scale servicing implementations, we’ll have reached a critical mass of our clients using both our originations and servicing platforms, and in many cases also one or more component of our business process outsourcing,” said Charles Sutherland, defi SOLUTIONS Chief Strategy Officer. “Now is the time to take advantage of this momentum and the current work in progress on defi ORIGINATIONS to deliver a unified, modern, cloud-based capability.”

Lenders attending the upcoming AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo being held on March 7-10, 2022 at The Bellagio | Las Vegas are invited to stop by the defi SOLUTIONS booth in the exhibition area or reach out in advance or afterward to talk about their unique lending lifecycles and needs for the short-term and long-run.

More complete detail on the defi end-to-end solution is available in a recently-published, five-part series “Full Transparency: On End-to-End,” available on the company’s website.

The defi ORIGINATIONS system was discussed in detail in an American Financial Services Association (AFSA) Business Partner “Throw the Baby Out With the Bath Water?” webinar. The transcripts of which are also available on the company’s website.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS offers lenders an end-to-end, total solution for the loan or lease lifecycle. Partnering with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies, defi’s market-leading solution helps lenders exceed borrower expectations. From digital engagement through the complete lending process, defi sets new standards for flexibility, configurability, and scalability in originations and servicing (by your experts or ours). defi SOLUTIONS has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv. For more information, please visit www.defisolutions.com.

Contacts

Charlie Lewis

Dir, Communication

(682) 717-8481

clewis@defisolutions.com

Articoli correlati

Aniview Renews Partnership with HUMAN to Continue Safeguarding Its Video Ad Platform From Sophisticated Bot Attacks

Business Wire Business Wire -
After its successful collaboration that eliminated Pareto’s sophisticated botnet, the renewed partnership places cybersecurity efforts on a much stronger...
Continua a leggere

Barnes & Noble College Launches BNC First Day® Complete Program with bartleby® Digital Study Tools at Delgado Community College

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership with Delgado Community College Will Further Support Student Outcomes by Providing Students with All Their Course Materials Plus...
Continua a leggere

EdCast Integrates With Microsoft Viva Learning to Seamlessly Support Learning in the Flow of Work

Business Wire Business Wire -
EdCast’s Talent & Learning Experience Platform (XP) combined with Microsoft’s Viva Learning now offers a best-of-breed approach to skill...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Huawei

Mwc 2022: Huawei presenta nuove soluzioni per data center full-stack

Hardware