defi SOLUTIONS Announces Single End-to-End Solution for the Complete Auto and Personal Lending Lifecycle

As a long-recognized industry-leading provider of originations and servicing technology and technology-enabled business process outsourcing, defi SOLUTIONS is uniquely positioned to enable lender innovation that attracts and satisfies borrowers.

This news comes quickly on the heels of the company’s fourth quarter 2021 announcement introducing the new, modern, modularly designed defi ORIGINATIONS system. The new, complete end-to-end lending solution will follow the design and build, look and feel standards of defi ORIGINATIONS and will also take advantage of the latest architecture and technologies to position lenders to innovate and meet the needs of borrowers for years to come.

“We do not have a single competitor whose products and services encompass the complete lifecycle of our clients and their customers, the borrowers,” said Tom Allanson, defi SOLUTIONS CEO. “We are in a unique position to add more value to our targeted market participants.”

defi defines this end-to-end solution as one that provides everything needed to satisfy the complete needs of the borrower – speed, ease, trust, value. One that supplies the software, systems, hardware, and vendors, across all stages of the relationship between borrower and lender, but allows others to be invited in. One that offers excellent digital communication that extends beyond the borrower “courtship” and results in the kind of borrower satisfaction that leads to “renewed vows.” Or that can even take care of the sometimes, unfortunate, breakup …. when necessary.

“With current, pending, large-scale servicing implementations, we’ll have reached a critical mass of our clients using both our originations and servicing platforms, and in many cases also one or more component of our business process outsourcing,” said Charles Sutherland, defi SOLUTIONS Chief Strategy Officer. “Now is the time to take advantage of this momentum and the current work in progress on defi ORIGINATIONS to deliver a unified, modern, cloud-based capability.”

Lenders attending the upcoming AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo being held on March 7-10, 2022 at The Bellagio | Las Vegas are invited to stop by the defi SOLUTIONS booth in the exhibition area or reach out in advance or afterward to talk about their unique lending lifecycles and needs for the short-term and long-run.

More complete detail on the defi end-to-end solution is available in a recently-published, five-part series “Full Transparency: On End-to-End,” available on the company’s website.

The defi ORIGINATIONS system was discussed in detail in an American Financial Services Association (AFSA) Business Partner “Throw the Baby Out With the Bath Water?” webinar. The transcripts of which are also available on the company’s website.

defi SOLUTIONS offers lenders an end-to-end, total solution for the loan or lease lifecycle. Partnering with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies, defi’s market-leading solution helps lenders exceed borrower expectations. From digital engagement through the complete lending process, defi sets new standards for flexibility, configurability, and scalability in originations and servicing (by your experts or ours). defi SOLUTIONS has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv. For more information, please visit www.defisolutions.com.

