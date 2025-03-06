Defense Experts and AI Pioneers to Headline OpenTeams’ National Defense AI Summit Taking Place Alongside SXSW

Open Source AI Provider to Host Invite-Only Event on March 9, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenTeams, a global leader in open source AI, will host the National Defense AI Summit taking place alongside SXSW on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The invitation-only event will bring together experts and leaders across the Department of Defense, government executives, the AI community, and open source technology leaders to discuss the future of AI and the challenges at the intersection of national defense and technological innovation.

The summit will address critical topics, including preserving US dominance in the global AI arms race; AI’s influence on future warfare and space defense; equipping the next generation for AI-driven security challenges; scalable defense solutions; and the transformative potential of AI-powered intelligence. Confirmed speakers include:

Jovita Neliupšienė, Ambassador of the EU to the US

Ross Coffman, LTG (Retired), US Army; President, Forward Edge-AI

Hon. Patrick Murphy, Former 32nd Under Secretary of the Army; FOX News Contributor

Jennifer Gavito, Former DAS, US State Dept; Senior Advisor, The Cohen Group

Justin Fanelli, Acting CTO, US Navy

Deeph Chana, Managing Director, NATO DIANA

Michael Stewart, Director, Disruptive Capabilities Office

Col. Robert Giovannetti, Director, Air Force Cyberworx

Travis Oliphant, President, OpenTeams; CEO of Quansight

“ Open source AI has transformed how AI will determine who wins and loses in national defense. Future wars will be won not by who has AI, but by those who can effectively innovate on it fastest. The United States, and our allies, are learning how to accelerate their development cycles to keep one step ahead of what we’re seeing from global adversaries with access to the same technologies,” said Joe Merrill, CEO of OpenTeams.

Merrill continued, “ OpenTeams is proud to host the National Defense AI Summit, bringing esteemed speakers together to discuss the need for rapid and coordinated AI implementation. With their depth and breadth of experience, these national security leaders will provide unprecedented insight into how AI stands to shape our national defense, and how open source technology plays a transformative role.”

For more information on the National Defense AI Summit, please visit: openteams.com/events-registration-2025.

About OpenTeams

OpenTeams brings tailored, open source AI to companies in a way that protects their proprietary data while being flexible, transparent and ethical. OpenTeams was founded by Travis Oliphant, the open source ML/AI pioneer and advocate who also founded Quansight and Anaconda, as well as the creator of NumPy and SciPy. OpenTeams is proud to work with changemakers and visionaries across tech, finance, government and science, including Meta, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, and numerous government agencies. Learn more at openteams.com

