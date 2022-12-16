DEFCON AI Closes $5M Air Force SBIR Contract for Core Simulation and AI Capabilities

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DEFCON AI, a next-generation software company building the foundation to enhance the modeling, simulation, and artificial intelligence enterprise across the Department of Defense (DoD), today announced that it closed a Department of the Air Force Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR). This contract was awarded through Air Force Installations and Sustainment Center and Air Mobility Command to accelerate the transition from prototype to production code for DEFCON AI’s operational-level logistics and mobility training software. The award was formally received through DEFCON AI’s incubator, Red Cell Partners.

In June 2022, DEFCON AI was awarded the Department of the Air Force Phase II SBIR to support the initial development of the program. The Phase III SBIR has been awarded to develop and deliver the production version of DEFCON AI 12 months ahead of schedule, and in parallel to the on-going prototype efforts. Initial operational capabilities will be delivered to the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command (AMC), a US Air Force major command and component of US Transportation Command, by the end of 2025.

DEFCON AI is building a hands-on, artificial intelligence enabled training and rehearsal software platform that contains a game-theory driven modeling and simulation environment. This environment, known as the Simulation Fabric™ leverages cutting-edge technology to create a digital representation of AMC’s operational logistics network in order to support training and mission planning. The Simulation Fabric™ also provides an intelligent adversary that introduces disruptions to challenge planners and planning activities. The platform will help manage complex supply chains and mobility network disruptions caused by natural disasters or manipulation by capable adversaries.

“ Understanding the impact of disruptions to supply chains–in the military and private sector–has never been more important, but it is one of the most critical aspects to maintaining operational workflows,” said General (retired) Paul Selva, DEFCON AI’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “ To address this gap, we are building tools that will augment and support AMC’s ability to quickly and thoughtfully respond to events around the world, including potential adversaries seeking to hinder US mobility operations.”

DEFCON AI is designing production quality software to enable AMC operational-level planners to see the downstream effects of decisions within a simulated mobility network. Planners will be able to compare different courses of action and replay scenarios, so lessons learned can be adapted and used in the event of a real-world disruption or in contested environments.

Col. Bradley Rueter, Director of the AMC Commander’s Initiative Group commented: “ During our initial development with the DEFCON AI Team, it became clear we were on the right track. The current and emerging world situation requires us to ‘accelerate or lose,’ so we challenged DEFCON AI to accelerate the integration of the SBIR Phase II prototype code into a mature production model to deliver tools to planners before the end of 2025. We are eager to advance the partnership and determined to bring these new tools into our mobility planning processes.”

“ The DEFCON AI team is honored to have received an additional SBIR contract that allows for the acceleration of our previously announced tools for Air Mobility Command,” said Yisroel Brumer, DEFCON AI’s Co-Founder and CEO. “ These tools are urgently needed by planners in the field, and we’re already making giant strides that will allow us to complete this phase of work by 2025.”

DEFCON AI was incubated out of Red Cell Partners, a McLean, Virginia-based venture studio that leverages big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and advanced materials to develop and scale powerful technologies to address the nation’s most pressing problems in national security and healthcare. Red Cell Partners is led by co-founders Grant Verstandig, CEO, and Dr. Brumer, President. The group’s National Security Practice is chaired by the Honorable Mark T. Esper, the 27th Secretary of Defense.

DEFCON AI has amassed an unparalleled Board of Directors including co-founders General (retired) Selva, Mr. Verstandig and Dr. Brumer, as well as Dr. Esper, Roger W. Ferguson Jr., and The Honorable Christine Fox.

About Defcon AI

DEFCON AI is a modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) company that provides cutting-edge technology solutions for the next generation of logistics and mobility decision making. Visit us at defconai.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram).

About Red Cell Partners

Red Cell Partners is an incubation firm building rapidly-scalable technology-led companies that are bringing revolutionary advancements to market in healthcare and national security. United by a shared sense of duty and deep belief in the power of innovation, Red Cell is developing powerful tools and solutions to address our Nation’s most pressing problems. Visit us at redcellpartners.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram).

