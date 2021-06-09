deepwatch Named to CyberTech100

Prestigious List Recognizes Leadership in Battling Cyberthreats in Financial Services Sector

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–deepwatch, a leading provider of intelligence-driven managed security services, today announced its recognition in the second annual CyberTech 100 list which names the world’s most innovative providers of digital solutions in the financial services sector.

FinTech Global, a specialist research firm, identified the high-performing companies included in the prestigious list, with deepwatch being recognized for its role in shaping information security for financial service providers.

“ Financial services is the industry most often targeted by cyber attackers, and deepwatch is committed to security innovation for our FinServ customers,” said deepwatch CEO Charlie Thomas. “ It’s an honor to be named in the CyberTech 100 list for 2021 as we continue to advance our managed detection and response services in support of the financial services sector.”

deepwatch delivers the industry’s most advanced managed detection and response services and software to protect businesses from cyber threats. With deepwatch, financial services clients get a team of always-on cybersecurity experts who work with them as an extension of their team, backed by deepwatch’s innovative cloud platform. deepwatch MDR services bring security operations experts and technology together to deliver in-depth analytics, relevant threat intelligence, advanced threat detection, and automated response capabilities to help customers strengthen their security programs while minimizing the risks that threaten their environments.

The competition to be identified as one of the leading 100 CyberTech companies in the world was even fiercer this year. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

“ Security executives working in financial services need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market in order to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals,” said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. “ The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have lasting impact on the industry and attackers’ behavior.”

A full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information for each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com.

