DeepTarget Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Mark Schwartz as Director of Sales

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence in order to deliver targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, today announced the addition of Mark Schwartz as Director of Sales.

Poised for accelerated growth, DeepTarget enters 2022 coming out of an extremely successful year of new customers, technology innovations including an awarded patent, and new partnerships and alliances. Schwartz brings strong leadership credentials for accelerating enterprise solution sales, assembling sales talent, and building scalable sales processes.

“I am delighted to lead DeepTarget through its next phase of accelerated growth building on the strong success record of more than 200 banks and credit unions,” said Mark Schwartz. “With the accomplishment of so many successful and happy customers as a foundation, I am doubly excited about guiding new bank and credit union prospects to digital success using this patented and results-driven Digital Experience Platform. 2022 is going to be a remarkable year.”

Many banks and credit unions are facing the stress of fierce competition and digital disruption. They find themselves spending marketing budgets on communications that don’t reach or resonate with the modern consumer’s high expectations. DeepTarget simplifies digital marketing with a sophisticated and comprehensive digital experience platform that leverages AI and BI to effortlessly reach each individual consumers through automated, targeted campaigns of highly relevant financial products and services. DeepTarget’s FI customers often reduce marketing spend while quadrupling ROI and exceed industry standards for digital engagement.

“Mark is a valuable addition to our sales team,” said Preetha Pulusani, CEO of DeepTarget. “He brings tremendous industry knowledge and experience to our company and he will be an instrumental asset to our continued growth. There is undoubtedly an increase in demand for digital consumer engagements but many financial institutions are unaware about how to get started on this digital journey. Mark’s expertise will help many more banks and credit unions appreciate the availability and benefits of innovative, automated solutions enabling them to meet the demands of their consumers in an efficient manner, further increasing revenue and consumer satisfaction for these organizations.”

Prior to joining DeepTarget, Schwartz led business development and sales initiatives for financial services organizations, where he proved to be a trusted, results-driven, entrepreneurial leader. He has established a strong ability to train, mentor, develop and motivate teams to achieve determined goals. He most recently served as Director of Business Development for Ncontracts, where he created and implemented a Business Development Representative program, resulting in the team performing at 136% of quota. He has held key positions at LSQ Funding Group, Coupon Mint and Bancsource.

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget's intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever and however their customers bank.

