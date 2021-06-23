DeepSig Presents How AI-Machine Learning Improves 5G vRAN Performance and Lowers Cost at MWC21 Barcelona

5G’s highly complex, fundamentally new architecture requires “deep learning” to optimize performance, capacity, user experience and operational costs while laying the foundation for 6G

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Massive MIMO and virtual radio access network (vRAN) are two examples of how 5G architecture is fundamentally more complex than 4G. To make effective use and reduce the total cost of ownership of these new technologies, mobile operators and their vendors must leverage “deep learning”: a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

That’s one takeaway MWC Barcelona 2021 attendees can learn from DeepSig. A pioneer in AI-powered software solutions for optimizing wireless systems, DeepSig is using its new 5G Wireless AI Lab to develop and bring to market AI software solutions for wireless signal processing and cutting-edge RF-sensing. This work includes industry-first enhancements to 5G Open vRAN software that replaces traditional signal processing with Deep Learning to improve user experience, network capacity and OPEX.

At MWC21, DeepSig will discuss how deep learning mitigates many of 5G’s top challenges, including operating cost, unstable network capacity and inconsistent user experience. DeepSig also will explain how vRAN system vendors, mobile operators, private network operators, governments and others can begin using advanced deep learning to improve 5G performance, as well as lay the foundation for 6G.

“MWC21 is a must-attend event for anyone who wants a deep dive into where 5G stands today and where it’s headed,” said James Shea, CEO of DeepSig. “That makes it the ideal place to learn how AI and ML are critical for accelerating rollouts and then continually optimizing those networks to deliver the gigabit speeds, single-digit-millisecond latencies and other advanced capabilities that people expect from 5G. We’re excited to share what we’ve developed in our 5G Wireless AI Lab and how vRAN vendors, operators and others can begin applying deep learning today.”

