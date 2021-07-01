DeepSig Appoints Industry Veteran Marni Walden to Board of Directors

Leader in artificial intelligence and machine-learning innovation in wireless communications welcomes to the board one of the most powerful women in wireless

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g–DeepSig – a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) innovation in wireless communications – is pleased to welcome Marni Walden to its board of directors. A highly respected leader who has been named among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Wireless, she will bring a wealth of experience to DeepSig as it continues developing advanced artificial intelligence wireless software solutions that are transforming baseband processing, wireless sensing and next-generation wireless applications.

“We are delighted to welcome such a high-caliber industry advisor like Marni to our board,” said DeepSig CEO Jim Shea. “She is an industry veteran that not only shares our vision to lead AI innovation in 5G but also understands the enormous performance advantages that AI and ML and deep learning enables. She is a powerful voice in the industry, and we feel very fortunate to have her on our team.”

A strategic advisor with more than 20 years of experience in strategy, growth and technology in the media and telecom industry, Marni has worked for McCaw Communications, AT&T Wireless and—most recently—Verizon, where she ranked as the top-ranking female executive at the time. In addition to serving in various leadership positions including President of Global Media and New Business for Verizon Communications, she was EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Cellco Partnership, which is now Verizon Wireless.

“This is a fascinating time for companies like DeepSig that are at the forefront of new and disruptive AI and ML technologies,” says Marni. “Whether serving on a board or in a high-level corporate executive role, I have always sought to bring a new perspective and skillset to every position I have held. I view this as a tremendous opportunity for us all and look forward to an exciting future with DeepSig.”

About DeepSig

DeepSig, Inc. is a venture-backed and product-centric technology company developing revolutionary wireless processing software solutions using cutting edge machine learning techniques to transform baseband processing, wireless sensing and other key wireless applications. Known as “deep learning,” a proven technology in vision and speech processing now accelerates 5G network performance, capacity, operational efficiency and the customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.deepsig.ai.

