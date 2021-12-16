Deephaven Mortgage and Incenter Appraisal Management Join Forces to Give Non-QM Brokers a Competitive Edge

Companies Provide Brokers Access to Game-changing RemoteVal™ To Reduce Appraisal Turn Times

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NonAgency—Deephaven Mortgage today announced an alliance with Incenter Appraisal Management to give Non-Agency/Non-QM brokers a new competitive advantage by offering remote appraisal services for Deephaven’s loans.

Deephaven will provide brokers with Incenter Appraisal Management’s RemoteVal™ technology, which reduces appraisal turn times from weeks to days, without compromising the integrity of the process. Moreover, a dedicated Incenter Appraisal Service Team will be assigned to each broker, communicating daily on the status of their files.

“With the United States seeing the largest number of unincorporated self-employed individuals in 13 years, brokers can penetrate a new market of credit-worthy borrowers with Non-QM loans. However, the challenges of appraiser shortages and appraisal backlogs are slowing down lending. We are thrilled to overcome this hurdle with Incenter Appraisal Management’s groundbreaking solution,” said John Keratsis, President and CEO, Deephaven Mortgage.

The new technology enables appraisers to fully manage the appraisal process, and work time efficiently, without having to drive to a property or rely on homeowners or the property contact to take accurate photos on their own.

Instead, using RemoteVal, an appraiser takes control of the property contact’s smartphone camera, and then directs them where to point the lens as the appraiser remotely snaps geographically verified time-stamped images and closeups. The solution’s built-in digital measuring tape—an industry first—makes it easy to determine square footage/gross living area (GLA) measurements, as well.

“With the increase in demand for these types of loans, the Non-Agency/Non-QM brokers’ time is now. We are thrilled to provide the most progressive technology and professional teams so that Deephaven’s network of independent brokers can thrive,” said Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management.

To learn about RemoteVal or request a demo, brokers can visit incenteram.com/remoteval.

About Deephaven

Deephaven is a full service, multi-channel, long-term credit provider in the Non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved customers throughout the U.S. Deephaven was founded in 2012 and led the rebuilding of the non-government mortgage market. Please visit www.deephavenmortgage.com for additional information.

About Incenter Appraisal Management

Incenter Appraisal Management’s goal is to harness its knowledge, skills, experience and profound sense of integrity to consistently exceed client expectations. The company is a national provider of best-in-class valuations, inspections and data products for lenders throughout the country, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit incenteram.com.

