Deepcell Partners with Stanford University on Chan Zuckerberg Biohub’s Cell Atlas Project

MENLO PARK , Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepcell, a life science company pioneering AI-powered cell classification and isolation for cell biology and translational research, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Stanford University to provide data to Tabula Sapiens, part of a breakthrough scientific program supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s single-cell biology program and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub.

The Tabula Sapiens program is aimed at creating a benchmark human cell atlas of 2 million cells collected from 25 organs of eight people. Taking the organs from the same individual controls for genetic background, age, environment, and epigenetic effects and allows detailed analysis and comparison of cell types that are shared between tissues. This work is aimed at creating a detailed portrait of cell types as well as a view of their distribution and variation across tissues and within the endothelial, epithelial, stromal and immune compartments.

The collaboration complements Deepcell’s initiative to expand the Deep Cell Atlas, an atlas of single human cells, which so far includes more than 1 billion cell images. Deepcell’s AI-powered platform, trained on millions of images, identifies cells based on rich morphological patterns that may not be visible to the human eye.

This collaboration is the latest partnership in Deepcell’s collaboration program with scientific researchers and medical experts. Through this initiative, scientists will use Deepcell’s platform to generate single-cell morphology data that will be shared publicly with the research community via Tabula Sapiens. As a result of this collaboration, the Deepcell platform will expand the company’s Deep Cell Atlas, setting the basis for new discoveries in cell biology through AI-powered cell morphology.

Unlike other cell analysis approaches, Deepcell’s technology was developed to isolate and collect label-free cells, keeping the cell intact for downstream biological characterization. By analyzing whole, unperturbed cells instead of molecular targets on or within cells, the Deepcell technology gives researchers access to a new dimension in cell biology and the ability to understand cellular heterogeneity in rich detail. The technology combines advances in AI, cell capture, and single-cell analysis to sort cells based on detailed visual features.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Stephen Quake, one of the pioneers in the single-cell revolution at Stanford, to advance the understanding of cell biology,” said Maddison Masaeli, CEO of Deepcell. “The novel insights from our technology will be of particularly high value for multi-omic studies such as the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub’s Tabula Sapiens program. We believe that adding an entirely new dimension to understand cells through AI-powered cell morphology and linking it to whole transcriptome analysis will usher in a new era of discoveries in cell biology.”

About Deepcell

Deepcell is helping to advance precision medicine by combining advances in AI, cell classification and capture, and single-cell analysis to deliver novel insights through an unprecedented view of cell biology. Founded in 2017, the company has created unique, microfluidics-based technology that uses continuously learning AI to classify cells based on detailed visual features and sort them without inherent bias. The Deepcell platform maintains cell viability for downstream single-cell analysis and can be used to isolate virtually any type of cell, even those occurring at frequencies as low as one in a billion. The technology will initially be available as a service for use in translational research as well as diagnostics and therapeutic development. Deepcell is privately held and based in Menlo Park, CA. For more information, please visit deepcellbio.com.

Contacts

Anthony Petrucci



Bioscribe



anthony@bioscribe.com

512-581-5442