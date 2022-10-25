Deepak Garg – CEO & Founder SEW Honored by Goldman Sachs for Most Exceptional Entrepreneurship

Deepak Garg, CEO & Founder – SEW awarded the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators Summit

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Deepak Garg, CEO & Founder, SEW as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Deepak Garg from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Deepak Garg is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of SEW. He has been responsible for SEW’s product technology, innovation, vision, strategy, and leadership. Over the years, Deepak has been working toward achieving the sustainability goal and driving business success for energy and water providers by leveraging future-ready digital platforms. He has been instrumental in spearheading the SEW mission of helping utilities engage, educate, and empower billions of consumers, customers, citizens, and communities in all parts of the world, addressing regional and global challenges.

Today, SEW has grown to over 1,150+ employees, with a global footprint of 37+ countries and 1.01 Bn+ people adoption. In addition to rapidly expanding footprint, SEW continues to grow as an industry leader in providing digital platforms for customer experience (CX), workforce experience (WX) and intelligent experience (IX) powered by AI/ML/IoT.

“It is an honor to be recognized among the visionary entrepreneurs for spearheading historic transformation in the energy and water industry as the leading digital innovator,” said Deepak Garg. SEW’s vision sets it apart – to connect billions of people across the globe and provide them with the tools to save energy and water. And we are working relentlessly toward achieving a sustainable future. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every person at SEW and makes us doubly committed to continuing driving growth and impact.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Deepak Garg as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About SEW

SEW with its innovative and industry-leading cloud platforms aim to deliver the best Digital Customer Experiences (CX) and Mobile Workforce Experiences (WX), powered by AI, ML and IoT Analytics (IX) to the global Energy, Water and Gas providers. We partner with utilities to deliver solutions that are easy-to-use, integrate seamlessly with utility systems, and help build a strong technology foundation that allows utilities to become future ready, by harnessing the power of digital technologies.

To learn more about SEW, visit www.sew.ai.

