Deep Knowledge Group: Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Analytical Study “5 High-impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms”

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deep Pharma Intelligence released a special report “5 High-impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms”, which profiles the ecosystem of cancer vaccines companies on the cutting-edge of the field, and identify research strategies and platforms for cancer vaccine development holding the greatest potential to lead to breakthrough innovations in the coming years. It delivers advanced market profiling, mind maps, information about companies, case studies, and SWOT analysis of technology platforms.

This analytical study highlights 125 companies, 245 investors, and R&D centers in the cancer vaccines field, and provides detailed analysis of more than 30 innovative and mainstream enterprises.

The ecosystem of cancer vaccine companies is categorised into the following five areas:

Neoantigen Platform

Tumor-associated Antigens Platform

Cellular Platform

Oncolytic Viruses Platform

Antigenic Essence Platform

While the first four categories can be considered mainstream R&D strategies which have been used for years with various degrees of success, Antigenic Essence Platform is an innovative approach introduced by a US biotech company Biobohemia, Inc. (www.biobohemia.com).

Antigenic Essence can be considered as a significant upgrade of a cellular platform. Right now Antigenic Essence Platform is at preclinical stage of development, but according to analysed data it should come to final phases of clinical trials and pass it due to significant revitalization of the technology for production of cellular vaccines (for example, GVAX, CanVaxin, Lucanix, etc.).

Unlike cellular platforms — antigenic essence includes only surface-presented antigens, recognised by the immune system. At the same time, unlike neoantigens or tumor-associated antigens — antigenic essence targets a wide number of antigens and doesn’t require a complex data treatment and only limited application of one proteomics method.

“Based on our technical evaluation, Antigenic Essence Platform introduces novelty and substantial advancement over the current state in cancer vaccine development”, said Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Director at Deep Pharma Intelligence.

The key findings and conclusions from the analytical study “5 High-impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms” were presented at recent webinar “The Landscape of Cancer Vaccines and Research Platforms:The Cutting Edge”, organized by Deep Pharma Intelligence. Invited speakers from Biobohemia (Dr. Petr Lokhov with his talk “Biobohemia: New Generation of Cancer Vaccines”, Aglaia Oncology Funds (Dr. Ernst Geutjes with his talk “Cancer Vaccines: Insights from an Investor and Entrepreneur” and Epredia; a part of PHC Corporation (Christopher Coley with his talk “From One Week to One Day: Take Control of Your Research by Automating Tissue Microarrays, Multiplexing, Whole Slide Scanning and AI Analysis for Enhanced Bioinformatics”) provided insights about the area of cancer vaccine development, novel approaches and trends, and discussed potential challenges and opportunities in the field.

“We believe Antigenic Essence Platform is a major advance in the field of cancer vaccine development, bringing substantial cost and time-efficiency into the game. This platform is applicable for all solid tumors regardless of their mutation burden status, it is applicable both for personalized or group medicine, and it can be used to direct against tumor cells or vessels. Our Antiangiogenic product SANTAVAC, in particular, is a universal opportunity for both preventive and therapeutic cancer vaccines”, said Dr. Petr Lokhov, CEO, CSO and Co-founder of Biobohemia, Inc in a private interview to Deep Pharma Intelligence.

Access analytical study "5 High-impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms" at: https://www.deep-pharma.tech/landscape-of-cancer-vaccines

Watch recordings of the webinar The Landscape of Cancer Vaccines and Research Platforms: The Cutting Edge at: https://www.deep-pharma.tech/landscape-of-cancer-vaccines-webinar

