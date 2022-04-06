Deep Instinct Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Stratosphere Partner Program

Frequent Flyer Inspired Program Designed to Disrupt and Power 100% Channel Commitment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deep Instinct, the first company to apply end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, today announced its new partner program, Stratosphere. The model flips the traditional program framework to instead focus on expected partner margins (as high as 35%), rather than discount, and is based on deal origination path – partner initiated vs. Deep Instinct initiated. Additionally, partners can earn incremental margin based on frequent-flyer style loyalty points earned through commitment to and investment in Deep Instinct rather than through volume bookings alone. The company plans to make the new Stratosphere program and loyalty points model available starting May 1, 2022.

“I’m grateful to be part of a team that is simultaneously disrupting both the cybersecurity industry and traditional channel models,” says Brian Feeney, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. “As a channel team, we were tired of partner programs that are 60-slides long and require a master’s degree to understand. Additionally, so many vendors talk about an expected discount off of list price, but that just doesn’t resonate with partners if the customer price is, in reality, close to their expected discount. Instead, by focusing on expected margin through emphasizing simplicity, profitability, and memorability, we plan to provide our partners with an easy to understand one-page partner program and the opportunity to realize up to 35% deal margin.”

Deep Instinct’s sales go-to-market strategy has evolved to a 100% channel focus over the past few years and the Stratosphere name was selected to reflect the level of the atmosphere that pilots seek to climb towards to avoid the turbulence. That’s very much in-line with the benefits that Deep Instinct and our partners bring to our joint customers through cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Unlike traditional models, Stratosphere will not offer legacy medallion tiers or volume-based recognition. Rather, it offers clear and expected margins, eliminating set discount schedules that are confusing to follow. It will also increase partners’ expected margins in 1% increments up to a max of 5% by earning “loyalty points” modeled similar to airline programs. A few categories and benefits of these “loyalty points” include:

Categories: business plan completion, certifications (DISC, DICE, DISEC, Deploy), partner-initiated pipeline creation, # of partner-initiated opportunities in POV, # of partner-initiated opportunities closed, net-new logos generated for Deep Instinct, # of endpoints sold

business plan completion, certifications (DISC, DICE, DISEC, Deploy), partner-initiated pipeline creation, # of partner-initiated opportunities in POV, # of partner-initiated opportunities closed, net-new logos generated for Deep Instinct, # of endpoints sold Benefits: higher expected margins, MDF priority, opportunity to receive leads from Deep Instinct, joint marketing planning and priority for customer-facing events, dedicated channel account manager coverage, incentives and SPIFs

According to Ahmed Shah, senior vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships at Optiv, “Deep Instinct’s new partner-friendly program is focused on optimizing the most from its service. It provides an innovative yet simple approach to collaborating with industry-leading partners to deliver a more predictable path toward success.”

“We are thrilled to be part of Deep Instinct’s Stratosphere Partner Program. We continue to see great potential in working together to transform how clients approach their cybersecurity challenges by concentrating on a preventive approach. The new program’s focus on expected partner margins and based on deal origination path optimizes our joint go-to-market efforts and profitability,” said Jonny Scott, Head of Alliances at Phoenix Software Limited.

This news comes on the heels of three key channel executives recently joining Deep Instinct’s global channel leadership team. This past February, Mike Saletta joined as Area Vice President of Americas Channels, Joe Santamorena joined as Area Vice President of Global MSSP Programs, and Phanneth Wood joined as Director of Global Distribution to help advance the company’s 100% channel focus. Last November, Deep Instinct also added Scott Stout as Vice President of Americas Sales and Brian Feeney as Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances.

The Stratosphere partner program loyalty points structure will be available globally with the expected margin model implemented in the Americas and EMEA regions. To learn more about this new program and its many benefits, and for additional information on the program for Asia-Pacific and Japan region, please visit www.deepinstinct.com/partners.

About Deep Instinct



Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world’s first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We predict and prevent known, unknown, and zero-day threats in <20 milliseconds, 750X faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct has >99% zero-day accuracy and promises a <0.1% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform is an essential addition to every security stack—providing complete, multi-layered protection against threats across hybrid environments. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.

