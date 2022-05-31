Deenova Wins New Italian Public Tender at IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia, Lombardy

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deenova reported today it recently beat its main competitors and was awarded a public tender for IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo named “Open telematic procedure for the acquisition of an integrated information system for the management of drug therapy and the traceability of drugs and medical devices” by decree of the General Manager No. 5/D.G./334 as of March 18, 2022. This new Deenova customer in Italy includes the implementation and services for its many clinicians utilization at the point of care of 100 prescription trolleys, 100 administration trolleys, 100 barcode readers, 200 portable PCs, and 100 label printers.

Fulvio Rudello, Chief Operating Officer at Deenova stated: “This IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo is another testament of Deenova´s Closed-Loop solutions undisputed European leadership in the healthcare industry. It cements the economic balance of continuing to add net new customers in Europe while at the same time proudly show a 100% retention rate of our existing customers, metrics that have no parallel in the health care sector.”

The IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia has over 1,000 accredited beds serving 700.000 inhabitants in Lombardy, divided into about 60 operating units with teaching, health care assistance, and research activities. Among its units there are many areas of excellence, with approximately about 3,300 employees including doctors, nurses, technicians and administrators, offering 36,500 hospitalizations (13.7% of which to patients outside the region), 99.000 emergency room visits and 2.1 million outpatient visits.

