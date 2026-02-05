Deel Launches The Pitch, a $15M Global Tournament to Find the Next Generation of Borderless Founders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deel, the leading global HR and payroll platform, today announced the launch of The Pitch, an international competition designed to identify, elevate, and fund the world’s most promising seed-stage startups. Leveraging Deel’s global footprint, the program aims to level the playing field for founders by surfacing talent based on merit rather than geography or connections.

The Pitch will engage over 20,000 startups across seven global regions, culminating in a total investment pool of up to $15 million. Up to 100 regional winners will receive $50,000 in investment each, while up to ten global champions will receive a $1 million investment each to scale their visions.

A New Standard for Global Venture

Traditional venture capital is often constrained by local networks. The Pitch breaks these boundaries by combining a high-stakes tournament with expert review that analyzes a broad range of data points to identify "high-signal" startups. With a final selection rate of just 0.05%, The Pitch is set to be more selective than the world’s leading startup accelerators.

Starting today, applications are open to seed-stage founders worldwide. The journey will lead to seven in-person regional finals in tech hubs including Tel Aviv, Dubai, Singapore, New York, Paris, London, and Berlin, before the global finale in May 2026.

The competition is presented by J.P. Morgan, with additional support and partnership from a16z, dLocal, Google, Orrick, Prodware, Ribbit Ventures, and Stripe.

For more details and instructions on how to apply and links to the event livestreams, visit the Deel Pitch page.

