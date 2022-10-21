DecisionPoint Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: DPSI) today announced that the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) was convened on October 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

Due to the lack of quorum, the Annual Meeting was adjourned to allow additional time for the Company’s stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”).

The Annual Meeting will reconvene on November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/decisionpt/2022. During the current adjournment, the Company continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s Proxy Statement.

Only shareholders of record, as of the record date, September 14, 2022 (the “Record Date”), are entitled to and are being requested to vote at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record as of the Record Date, whom have not yet voted, to do so by November 16, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time). Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials, may contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company with a legal proxy by calling them at 917-262-2373, or by email at proxy@continentalstock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management.

