DecisionLink Introduces Express Value Insights, A New Framework to Accelerate the Creation of Value Hypotheses

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerValueManagement—DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all customer journey stages, today announces Express Value Insights. Express Value Insights is a new capability of the ValueCloud® platform that, when enabled, promotes an easier, faster way to create a compelling value hypothesis for customers.





“This was the fulfillment of John’s and my dream when we started DecisionLink, to give the ability for anyone without training to build a hypothesis of value for a potential customer in a matter of minutes,” said Jim Berryhill, co-founder of DecisionLink. “We continue building upon the vision of automating the challenging value management process within the ValueCloud platform. Now, our customers’ teams can scale and more widely achieve goals, including faster deal velocity, higher win rates, and deal size increases.”

Based on feedback from hundreds of customers, DecisionLink now offers Express Value Insights as a feature within ValueCloud that enables users to work faster and smarter to create a value hypothesis in minutes vs. days. Additionally, users have the option to continue to use the Classic Value Hypothesis Builder.

Customer Value Management strategies using Express Value Insights and ValueCloud are highly effective for business resilience during a recession. When value-based metrics are included along each step of the customer journey, customers clearly understand the business cases validating the reasons for purchasing, utilizing and renewing products and services. Customers know they will win time and again with their trusted value management advisors, even during a recession.

“Our customers are thrilled with the new Express Value Insights capability,” said Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink. “Now customer-facing professionals can incorporate value into every conversation quickly, with every customer or prospect, every time. We value our customers’ feedback and evolve ValueCloud with its associated solutions to make them increasingly efficient and effective for achieving value realization.”

The Express Value Insights introduction announcement is close on the heels of DecisionLink winning the recent StartUp Weekly Customer Choice and Software Companies to Watch Awards. Stay tuned in the next couple of months for upcoming major announcements from DecisionLink.

The DecisionLink Express Value Insights feature of ValueCloud is available immediately from DecisionLink. Express Value Insights and ValueCloud are appropriate for the Cybersecurity, Fintech, Healthcare, IT & Software and Manufacturing industries.

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

