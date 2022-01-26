DecisionLink CEO, Tim Page, Joins the Fast Company Executive Board

The Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerValueManagement–Tim Page, CEO for DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, has been accepted into the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

Tim Page was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in the high tech industry. As a member, Mr. Page joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact and nonprofit.

Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, “We are pleased to accept Tim Page into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Mr. Page brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group.”

Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink, said, “I’m really excited about being invited to join the Fast Company Executive Board. Fast Company recognizes innovative leaders and companies who are changing the face of business. I’m looking forward to engaging with all of the brilliant pacesetters for chances to spark my imagination and expand awareness of up-leveling value selling as part of this prestigious community.”

Tim Page will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes.

Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance and social impact.

Members can participate in Expert Panel® discussions that are compiled into easy-to-read articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. In addition, members have exclusive access to business coaching opportunities and top-quality, exclusive deals.

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com.

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey, ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and Adobe as well as elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

