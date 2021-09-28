DecisionLink Announces New Growth-Minded, Highly Accomplished CFO

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerValueManagement—DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify, automate and scale business value conversations, today announced the appointment of Ed Hayden as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Mr. Hayden has 20 years of executive financial experience in world-class software and technology companies, where he has driven full strategic lifecycles, from modeling, planning and projections, to execution and ensuring profitable growth to taking companies public, all while managing and mitigating risk through these cycles.

“I am incredibly confident that Ed’s experience and ‘know-how’ is perfectly suited to support our current activities as well as strategic trajectory, “ said Tim Page, DecisionLink CEO. “This move is important for us at this juncture as we accelerate into high gear for hypergrowth.”

Mr. Hayden drove the IPO of Nuance Communications with Goldman Sachs (raising $90M) as well as a secondary public offering ($122M) in a fast-growing start-up environment. He was also at the helm of the due diligence in Intel’s acquisition of McAfee for $7.7B. Mr. Hayden also worked extensively with audit committees and audit partners in public companies governed by SEC regulations, is experienced with software and SaaS revenue recognition models and expert in working proactively with sales to maximize impact, as well as working with sales operations to ensure financial plans, projections, and compensation align cohesively.

“It’s exciting to be part of this incredible team at DecisionLink. The notion of empowering sales, marketing and customer success teams with economic impact, at scale, resonates with me for obvious reasons. They are winning customers, driving quantifiable success with those customers, being recognized in the high-tech world and undergoing tremendous expansion. I look forward to helping the company further execute its strategic plan and play a key role in its continued growth and success.”

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey, ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and Adobe as well as elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

