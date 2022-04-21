DecisionLink Accelerates Time to Value for Companies Adopting Customer Value Management

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all customer journey stages, today announces ValueCloud® Ignite. ValueCloud® Ignite is the world’s first subscription-based, end-to-end solution designed to support and accelerate the implementation and adoption of a value-based selling program. DecisionLink, with a proven track record of success with 100+ ValueCloud® customers, is now poised to advance more companies to the next level of achieving value realization, and customers for life.

“ValueCloud® is the customer value management platform delivering massive value realization results for enterprise companies with vast resources,” said Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink. “ValueCloud® Ignite now provides the resources and expertise to enable every organization to participate in creating a customer value first mentality. Ideally, internal company resources should be customer focused, not managing models.”

CROs and many company leaders know that establishing value with every customer and prospect produces a strong, long-term partner relationship instead of the traditional vendor-customer model. The challenge comes in building a value-centered culture while tactically engaging in the ongoing business, even when the ROI is upwards of 350%. ValueCloud® Ignite provides the bridge connecting the two.

“I learned of ValueCloud® Ignite as I started hiring my first value engineer to create a Customer Value Management practice within our organization,” said Matt Thomas, CRO of Devo. “By selecting this platform as opposed to a single internal resource, I invested in a solution that will build the value program and enable my entire sales team to have value-based engagements, which are proven to improve ASP and shorten sales cycles.”

Gartner recommends “reducing buyer risk by providing tools and value platforms that describe and quantify the business impact available to buyers and sellers throughout the buying and owning cycle.”1

ValueCloud® Ignite provides a world-class CVM platform, along with a range of resources and expertise to get companies up and running quickly with immediate results. From best practice modeling, to proven processes and a single platform that streamlines value conversations, ValueCloud® Ignite makes implementing a customer value management strategy easier, allowing businesses to quickly access the advantages of a robust value program.

ValueCloud® Ignite is available immediately from DecisionLink.

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and Adobe as well as elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

