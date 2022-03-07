Home Business Wire Deathloop Wins Game of the Year From NAVGTR®
Deathloop Wins Game of the Year From NAVGTR®

Insomniac, Double Fine; Sony (11), Xbox (9) top winners list from the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers®

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ageofempiresivNAVGTR CORP. – The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers®, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 1,200 media voters and 13,200 subscribers, has announced winners for its 21st annual awards program honoring video game design and programming.

Leading all winning games is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (7), followed by Psychonauts 2 with 5 awards. Deathloop, Metroid Dread, and Resident Evil 4 VR each won 3 awards. Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Life is Strange: True Colors, Little Nightmares II, Resident Evil Village, Returnal, Tales of Arise, and The Medium each won 2 awards. Additional winners include Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Artful Escape.

Deathloop earned highest honors as Game of the Year. It Takes Two, Returnal, The Medium, and Deathloop were the only original intellectual properties to win multiple awards. Sébastien Mitton won the most awards (3) as an individual.

Voters were polled and asked to identify the most interesting races. The writing awards were deemed the most interesting races. Psychonauts 2 won the award for Writing in a Comedy over The Artful Escape, The Good Life, It Takes Two, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Life is Strange: True Colors won the award for Writing in a Drama over Before Your Eyes, Far Cry 6, Little Nightmares II, and Twelve Minutes.

Number of Awards Won per Top Games

07 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

05 Psychonauts 2

03 Deathloop

03 Metroid Dread

03 Resident Evil 4 VR

Number of Awards Won per Top Development Studios

07 Insomniac Games, Inc.

05 Double Fine Productions

04 Ubisoft

Number of Awards Won per Top Publishers

11 Sony Interactive Entertainment

09 Xbox Game Studios

06 Bandai Namco

06 Capcom

04 Electronic Arts

04 Ubisoft

For a complete list of categories, nominees, and winners, please visit https://navgtr.org. Follow @navgtr on twitter.

About NAVGTR CORP.

NAVGTR Corp.(TM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation devoted to promoting and recognizing game developers.

All titles, characters, likenesses, and indicia are copyrights or trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Thomas J. Allen

NAVGTR Corp.

tallen at navgtr dot org

301-437-7880

