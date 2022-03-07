Deathloop Wins Game of the Year From NAVGTR®

Insomniac, Double Fine; Sony (11), Xbox (9) top winners list from the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers®

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ageofempiresiv—NAVGTR CORP. – The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers®, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 1,200 media voters and 13,200 subscribers, has announced winners for its 21st annual awards program honoring video game design and programming.

Leading all winning games is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (7), followed by Psychonauts 2 with 5 awards. Deathloop, Metroid Dread, and Resident Evil 4 VR each won 3 awards. Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Life is Strange: True Colors, Little Nightmares II, Resident Evil Village, Returnal, Tales of Arise, and The Medium each won 2 awards. Additional winners include Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Artful Escape.

Deathloop earned highest honors as Game of the Year. It Takes Two, Returnal, The Medium, and Deathloop were the only original intellectual properties to win multiple awards. Sébastien Mitton won the most awards (3) as an individual.

Voters were polled and asked to identify the most interesting races. The writing awards were deemed the most interesting races. Psychonauts 2 won the award for Writing in a Comedy over The Artful Escape, The Good Life, It Takes Two, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Life is Strange: True Colors won the award for Writing in a Drama over Before Your Eyes, Far Cry 6, Little Nightmares II, and Twelve Minutes.

Number of Awards Won per Top Games



07 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



05 Psychonauts 2



03 Deathloop



03 Metroid Dread



03 Resident Evil 4 VR

Number of Awards Won per Top Development Studios



07 Insomniac Games, Inc.



05 Double Fine Productions



04 Ubisoft

Number of Awards Won per Top Publishers



11 Sony Interactive Entertainment



09 Xbox Game Studios



06 Bandai Namco



06 Capcom



04 Electronic Arts



04 Ubisoft

For a complete list of categories, nominees, and winners, please visit https://navgtr.org. Follow @navgtr on twitter.

