Dealer Pay Integrates with Dealertrack DMS for Maximum Efficiencies in All Departments

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dealer-Pay, experts in payments and point-of-sale solutions for dealerships, has announced their DMS integration with Dealertrack, a leading dealer management system in the automotive industry. This integration provides Dealertrack DMS clients with Dealer-Pay’s advanced payment tools that can noticeably improve productivity in each department.

Dealer-Pay’s “dealer-specific” payments platform enables users in all departments of the dealership to process payments transactions, in several ways, providing both convenience and flexibility to customers, both inside and outside of the dealership. The integration works seamlessly across both software platforms, as it retrieves real-time data, making payment acceptance faster, easier and more secure. Julie Douglas, President/ CEO of Dealer-Pay elaborates, “Dealertrack’s focus on consolidated workflows and better buying experiences will continue to deliver shared value to our mutual clients.”

Dealertrack provides the customer data and the details of the Repair Order, Parts Ticket or Deals details, as well as amounts owed. Customers can pay in person, through hosted links by text/email, online, and more. The technology relationship between Dealer-Pay and Dealertrack is a series of application programming interactions designed to increase user productivity, reduce data entry/errors, mitigate fraud and reduce chargebacks in each department.

Dealer-Pay links almost every transaction back to the Dealertrack DMS, so that at the end of the business day, providing an exception report for any unmatched transactions, making reconciliation a breeze. Jennica Krebsbach, CFO of Van Horn Automotive Group and current customer Dealer Pay validates, “Dealer-Pay offers functionality that saves us a lot of time and energy. Our users can access DMS data in real-time, and we can provide our customers multiple ways to pay. To a degree, their POS system helps make the overall experience for our customers, at the point of purchase, much faster and more convenient.”

Dealer-Pay’s Point-of-Sale solutions provide modern payment acceptance to dealers, both franchised and independent, single location, and enterprises alike. The Dealertrack DMS integration not only enhances the effectiveness of Dealer-Pay’s POS system, but also positions dealers using Dealertrack’s DMS to have the best payment options available.

About Dealer-Pay: Dealer-Pay provides modern and “dealer-specific” payment acceptance and point-of-sale technology, serving both franchise and independent dealers nationwide. Dealer-Pay has over 23 years’ experience in the space and is expanding with strategic development and integrations. Dealer-Pay’s parent company, Convenient Brands, is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group. Call 800.226.1007 or visit https://www.dealer-pay.com/

