Dealer-Pay Integrates its Payment Acceptance Platform with Auto/Mate

Dealer-Pay’s Payment Acceptance is now integrated with Auto/Mate DMS, streamlining operations

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dealer-Pay, LLC, an industry leader in payments and point-of-sale solutions for dealerships, has announced its integration with Auto/Mate, a leading dealer management system in the automotive industry. Auto/Mate, LLC, is a subsidiary of DealerSocket, LLC, a Solera company.

Dealer-Pay’s Point-of-Sale solution provides modern payment acceptance to dealers, both franchised and independent, single location, and enterprises alike. The Auto/Mate integration enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of Dealer-Pay’s POS system by enabling Auto/Mate customers to access Dealer-Pay’s advanced payments engine that conveniently provides the best options for capturing quick and secure customer payments.

Julie Douglas, President/CEO of Dealer-Pay explained, “It was a must to partner with Auto/Mate, as their presence in the space is large and their product is designed to increase dealer profits. The integration syncs real-time data from Auto/Mate, such as consumer information, repair orders, parts tickets, deal details, as well as amounts owed. Customers can pay in person, through text/email hosted links, online, and more. The integration between our companies will increase user productivity and will reduce data entry/errors and chargebacks in each department.”

Added Greg Hammond, Senior Business Development Manager, DealerSocket, “Adding Dealer-Pay to our partner network contributes to the growth and success of our dealer customers. Auto/Mate’s integration program, Open/Mate, is based on open standards so that valued partners, such as Dealer-Pay, can easily integrate with the DMS. The open integration program keeps integration costs low, saving dealers money while providing them with more value-added features and functionality.”

“Since we switched from traditional stand-alone terminals to Dealer-Pay’s & Auto/Mate’s DMS integrated system, we have greatly improved productivity in fixed operations. Our users can simply “check out” a customer with pre-populated data, making the process easier than ever. We also have more options to offer additional payment methods to our customers, which helps our dealership provide the best service possible,” said Matthew Feltmann of Modern Auto Company, Inc.

About Dealer-Pay

Dealer-Pay provides modern and “dealer-specific” payment acceptance and point-of-sale technology, serving both franchise and independent dealers nationwide. Dealer-Pay has over 23 years’ experience in the space and is expanding with strategic development and integrations. Dealer-Pay’s parent company, Convenient Brands, is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group. Call 800.226.1007 or visit https://www.dealer-pay.com.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

