Dealer Management Systems Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Technological Advancement Bolsters Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Increasing Technological Advancement Has Increased the Demand for Dealer Management Systems Market

Globally, the dealer management systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 and is expected to register a market value of US$ 14.37 Bn in 2030.

The rising demand for fleet management analytics is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. These systems provide the information in real-time, perform automated tasks, and also offer valuable insights from the data collected, leading to creating valuable strategies for profitable growth. Similarly, the introduction of new technologies such as autonomous cars and connected vehicles is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Dealer Management Systems with On-Premise in its Deployment Segment Continue Dominating the Market

In 2021, the overall dealer management systems market was led by the on-premise segment in its deployment segment contributing to a high percentage of the market share of the total revenue generated globally in 2020 with a market share of more than 60.0% and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies and manufacturing units have been deploying the software within their premises due to security concerns. Additionally, the on-premises software systems also allow the staff to physically access the data. However, the increasing adoption of cloud is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market by Region

The global dealer management systems market was led by North America with a market share of than more 40.0% in the year 2020. The increasing advancement in the technologies and production of new software by the companies is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, there are various companies such as DK Global LLC, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, among others in the region, which offers different solutions, associated to dealer management systems to the industrial verticals leading to drive the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the dealer management systems are Ideal Computer Systems, Velosio, Gemini Computer Systems, Irium Software, Adam Systems, Quorum Information Technologies, BiT Dealership Software, CDK Global, Blue Skies Business Solution, Dealertrack, Excellon Software, Elva DMS, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, and XAPT Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Solutions

Software

Inventory management

CRM

Others

Services

Sales Services

Financial Services

Dealer Tracking

Others

Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Application

Transportation & logistics

Fleet Management

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Dealer Management Systems market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Dealer Management Systems market?

Which is the largest regional market for Dealer Management Systems market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Dealer Management Systems market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Dealer Management Systems market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Dealer Management Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Dealer Management Systems Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Dealer Management Systems Market: By Solutions, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Dealer Management Systems Market: By Deployment, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Dealer Management Systems Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. North America Dealer Management Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Dealer Management Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Dealer Management Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Dealer Management Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Dealer Management Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

Ideal Computer Systems

Velosio

Gemini Computer Systems

Irium Software

Adam Systems

Quorum Information Technologies

BiT Dealership Software

CDK Global

Blue Skies Business Solution

Dealertrack

Excellon Software

Elva DMS

The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

XAPT Corporation.

