DE-CIX Dallas Exceeds 100 Network Connections

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DE_CIX—DE-CIX Dallas, the first carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchange (IX) and the largest Open-IX certified exchange in Dallas, announces its platform in Dallas has now exceeded 100 network connections, and ranks among the top 15 IXs in the U.S., an accomplishment achieved in under five years of entering the market. Since DE-CIX came to North America in 2014, this is only the second competitive IX launched to reach 100 networks in a market formerly controlled by a single incumbent. DE-CIX New York was the first IX to exceed 100 connections in a highly competitive market, and now offers access to over 250 networks and is the leading IX in the NY/NJ metro market, ranking as the fourth largest IX in North America.

DE-CIX’s key differentiator is its neutral business model. The company partners with data center and transport operators to enable access to public peering, which allows greater control, improves network performance, and creates cost efficiencies. This partnership approach has helped DE-CIX Dallas achieve unprecedented growth. As an example, in Dallas, DE-CIX is available from more than 10 colocation and data center facilities, making it the most distributed and highly accessible platform in the market. In addition, operators of networks in surrounding regions and cities throughout the Southwest can – through the Transport Partner program – establish an interconnection with DE-CIX Dallas to offer this IX as a destination on their network. As a result, networks without a physical presence in Dallas can leverage a third-party transport network for turnkey access to reach DE-CIX. Key partners enabling connectivity to DE-CIX Dallas from throughout the greater Texas region include Gigabit Communications, LOGIX, PacketFabric, and Telxius.

“The success of DE-CIX Dallas has dramatically changed interconnection throughout the greater Dallas region. Together with our partners, we have transformed connectivity, improving network performance and enabling access to public peering for more network operators, at a particularly important time,” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “Our neutrality, coupled with the ability to provide access from the most locations in the market, not only makes DE-CIX Dallas unique, but is important for competition and enablement in a major North American interconnection hub.”

DE-CIX Dallas customers gain access to local peering solutions, content and cloud providers, and private VLAN solutions through a single port. Leveraging virtual connections, connected networks can reach any other network connected in the local market. Furthermore, access is also available to DE-CIX platforms in Chicago and New York, providing seamless reach to an additional 175+ networks in North America. On top, DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote capabilities provide further reach to DE-CIX platforms internationally, where customers can reach over 2,400 networks through a single connection.

Launched in November 2016, DE-CIX Dallas has achieved consistent growth, enabling access from throughout the greater Dallas region. Customers can choose to connect to DE-CIX from more than 10 data center locations including Aligned Energy, Carrier-1, Cologix, CyrusOne, DataBank, Digital Realty, the Infomart, Flexential, and QTS Data Centers.

