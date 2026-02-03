DDN Names Veteran Technology and Global Markets Leader Mohsen Moazami as Vice Chair

Strategic growth role accelerates global expansion, customer engagement, and long-term market leadership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--DDN, the world’s leading AI data platform provider, today announced the appointment of Mohsen Moazami as Vice Chair, effective immediately. In this strategic leadership role, Moazami will work closely with CEO and Co-Founder Alex Bouzari and the executive team to advance DDN’s next phase of growth—deepening global customer relationships, expanding government and sovereign engagements, and strengthening the company’s long-term positioning with the investment community.

Moazami’s appointment reflects DDN’s continued evolution from category leader to enduring global platform company, as demand accelerates for AI systems that can operate at massive scale with reliability, performance, and economic efficiency.

A globally respected technology executive, investor, and capital markets leader, Moazami brings decades of experience helping companies scale internationally, navigate complex market transitions, and build durable enterprise value across both private and public markets.

“Mohsen has a rare combination of operating depth, global market experience, and capital markets insight,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and Co-Founder at DDN. “As Vice Chair, he will partner closely with our leadership team to help guide DDN’s strategic growth, expand our global footprint, and support the company’s long-term trajectory as we build for scale and durability.”

Most recently, Moazami served as a member of the Office of the CEO and President of International at Groq, through and shortly after its landmark $20 billion agreement with NVIDIA, the largest transaction in NVIDIA’s history. Previously, and before he founded a venture capital firm, CNTP, he spent 12 years at Cisco where his last role was on the leadership team of Emerging Markets group with a span of 132 countries and managing a $6 Bil P&L. Moazami is a 2010 recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

“DDN is helping define how AI is built and operated at industrial scale,” said Mohsen Moazami. “Its data intelligence platforms sit at the center of the global AI ecosystem. I look forward to working closely with Alex and the leadership team as Vice Chair to support DDN’s strategic growth, deepen its global impact, and help position the company for its next chapter.”

“DDN is winning where it matters most: in the world’s most demanding AI and HPC environments,” Jas Khaira, Senior Managing Director of Tactical Opportunities at Blackstone. “We’re excited to welcome Mohsen as Vice Chair—his global leadership will help DDN expand internationally, go deeper with government and sovereign customers, and scale faster for the long term.”

With Moazami’s appointment, DDN continues to strengthen its leadership with seasoned operators who bring global perspective, enterprise credibility, and experience guiding companies through periods of accelerated growth—reinforcing DDN’s position as a foundational platform for the future of AI.

To learn more about DDN, please visit ddn.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading provider of AI data storage and data management platforms, powering over 20 years of innovation across HPC, enterprise, and the largest AI deployments on Earth. With its EXA, Infinia, and intelligent data management platforms, DDN delivers unmatched performance, scale, and business value for customers building next-generation AI factories, hyperscale clouds, and Sovereign AI initiatives. DDN is the trusted partner for thousands of the world’s most data-intensive organizations, including the leading national labs, research institutions, enterprises, hyperscalers, financial firms, and autonomous vehicle innovators. For more information, visit www.ddn.com.

Follow DDN: LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

DDN Media Contact:

Amanda Lee, VP, Marketing—Analyst & Public Relations

amlee@ddn.com