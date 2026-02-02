DDN Executives Wendy Stusrud and Doug Cook Honored as 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--DDN, the global leader in AI data intelligence platforms, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Wendy Stusrud, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, and Doug Cook, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, to its prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition honors the most influential IT vendor and distribution executives who drive channel strategy, foster innovation, and deliver value through strong partner ecosystems.

About the Honorees

Wendy Stusrud leads DDN’s worldwide channel sales strategy, overseeing partner programs that enable resellers, service providers, and technology partners to capitalize on the rapid growth of AI, data intelligence, and accelerated computing. Under her leadership, DDN has expanded its global channel footprint, strengthened partner enablement and profitability, and accelerated joint go-to-market initiatives that help customers deploy AI at scale with confidence.

Doug Cook is responsible for DDN’s global systems integrator (GSI) strategy, building and deepening strategic alliances with the world’s leading integrators to deliver end-to-end AI solutions for the largest and most complex enterprise and hyperscale environments. His work has been instrumental in aligning DDN’s AI data intelligence platform with integrator-led architectures, enabling customers to operationalize AI faster while reducing risk and complexity.

“This recognition reflects the strength of DDN’s partner ecosystem and the shared commitment we have with our channel community to help customers succeed in the AI era,” said Stusrud. “As AI workloads continue to scale in size and complexity, our focus is on enabling partners with the platforms, programs, and expertise they need to deliver differentiated outcomes and long-term value.”

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside so many industry leaders who are shaping the future of the IT channel,” said Cook. “At DDN, our global systems integrator partnerships are essential to helping customers deploy and operationalize AI at scale. Together with our GSIs, we’re delivering integrated solutions that combine advanced compute, intelligent data platforms, and deep domain expertise to solve the world’s most demanding AI challenges.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list recognizes leaders who champion collaboration, accelerate innovation, and empower partners to deliver transformative outcomes for customers across the IT channel.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN. “Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day.”

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading provider of AI data storage and data management platforms, powering over 20 years of innovation across HPC, enterprise, and the largest AI deployments on Earth. With its EXA, Infinia, and intelligent data management platforms, DDN delivers unmatched performance, scale, and business value for customers building next-generation AI factories, hyperscale clouds, and Sovereign AI initiatives. DDN is the trusted partner for thousands of the world’s most data-intensive organizations, including the leading national labs, research institutions, enterprises, hyperscalers, financial firms, and autonomous vehicle innovators. For more information, visit www.ddn.com.

Follow DDN: LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Lee

VP, Marketing—Analyst and Public Relations

amlee@ddn.com

727-272-0781