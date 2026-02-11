DDC Extends Bitcoin Accumulation Program into Fifth Consecutive Week

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSEAMERICAN: DDC) (“DDC” or the “Company”), a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company, today announced the acquisition of 100 Bitcoin (“BTC”). This latest purchase marks the fifth consecutive week of BTC acquisitions and brings the Company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 1988.

The transaction was executed following a recent pullback in BTC prices. The Company’s activity remains guided by its established treasury parameters, with an emphasis on position sizing, liquidity, and balance sheet strength rather than short-term price dynamics.

Bitcoin Purchase Highlights

BTC Acquired: 100 BTC

100 BTC Total Bitcoin Holdings: 1988 BTC

1988 BTC Average Cost per Bitcoin Holding: $85,756

$85,756 BTC Yield (Year-to-Date): 40%

40% BTC per 1,000 Shares: 0.055648 BTC per 1,000 DDC shares

“Our long-term execution framework is deliberately designed to be insensitive to day-to-day market sentiment,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer of DDC. “We apply clear guardrails and oversight to our Bitcoin activity so that each transaction fits within a broader, durable capital structure plan.”

The Company’s treasury strategy remains centered on disciplined execution, governance-led decision-making, and transparency in capital allocation. DDC maintains its view of Bitcoin as a scarce, long-duration asset that can enhance treasury resilience against fiat currency debasement and support balance sheet diversification across macroeconomic environments.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSEAMERICAN: DDC) is participating proactively in the corporate Bitcoin treasury evolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset while continuing to expand its portfolio of culinary brands. DDC is at the forefront of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, the Company and its management’s view of market conditions and outlook, and the Company’s goals, strategy and future activity. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov. It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

