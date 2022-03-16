DCENTRAL Kicking off Web3 Summer with NFTCON and Dcentral Austin

Tickets now available for two premier crypto, blockchain, and NFT-focused conferences

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DCENTRAL–Following up on the unforgettable Dcentral Miami at Art Basel last year, Dcentral is gearing up for a packed summer of events in 2022, featuring a lineup of some of the biggest and most influential names in Web3.

To start things off, DCENTRAL will host NFTCON, a 3-day virtual conference unlike any other in the space. This year’s schedule includes more than 50 speakers and 30 in-depth sessions examining the biggest trends and developments in the world of NFTs, and how the NFT revolution is changing the world around us. NFTCON starts on March 22 and runs through March 24. Registration for the free event is open now.

As spring gives way to summer, the Web3 ecosystem’s major players and biggest advocates will converge in Austin, Texas for Consensus 2022, the biggest week of the year for all things blockchain, crypto, and NFT. Dcentral Austin will kick off the Consensus Week festivities with its own 2-day conference on June 7-8, featuring a wide variety of speakers, experiences, and booths, and an all-star lineup of industry experts.

It’s the perfect prelude to an exciting week centered around all things Web3, and some of the biggest movers and shakers in the space will be on hand to share their expertise on everything from NFTs to Metaverses, GameFi to DAOs. It will be the ultimate networking event, and an opportunity to rub elbows with like-minded true believers in Web3’s disruptive potential.

Dcentral Austin will be held at the beautiful Long Center for the Performing Arts, a massive 50,000-square-foot exhibition space in the heart of downtown Austin, with spectacular views of the city skyline and a capacity of 8,000 people.

Early bird tickets are now on sale, with General Admission passes starting at $399, or enjoy total access to everything the event has to offer with an $899 VIP Admission ticket. Ticket prices will gradually increase leading up to the event, so the sooner you buy the better.

NFTCON and Dcentral Austin are the first two events on the global Dcentral 2022 events calendar you won’t want to miss, promising to bring together the most prominent names across blockchain, crypto, NFTs, metaverses, and much more.

