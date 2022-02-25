Home Business Wire Dayton Ohio area Cybersecurity Firm Announces Access to Cyber Experts and Access...
Business Wire

Dayton Ohio area Cybersecurity Firm Announces Access to Cyber Experts and Access to the Security Operations Center (SOC)

di Business Wire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–Secure Cyber Defense (SCD) is a Cyber Security and intelligence firm located outside Dayton, Ohio. As the world watches the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, SCD is laser-focused on protecting our clients, monitoring Cybersecurity intelligence, and educating the public.

We operate an onsite Security Operations Center, and we are announcing opening our facility to all media outlets for media interviews and briefings with our Cyber experts. With little to no notice, we will make ourselves available to do onsite or remote interviews to educate the public and businesses on the current state of Cyber activity that may impact US interests.

If you’d like to schedule an interview or talk about booking one of our experts for TV/Radio or online/print interviews, please email us at info@secdef.com.

About Secure Cyber Defense

Secure Cyber Defense offers 24/7/365 threat monitoring services, Fortinet hardware, secure email, cybersecurity and compliance consulting, incident response services, and cybersecurity training for businesses and government agencies to protect company data from cyber threats. Offering both installed and “cybersecurity as a service” offerings, we scale custom solutions for any size organization. Secure Cyber Defense is a Premier Fortinet Partner.

For More Information, go to www.secdef.com

Contacts

Shawn Waldman, CEO at Secure Cyber Defense 937-388.4405 | swaldman@secdef.com

Articoli correlati

Shift4 To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced its participation in the...
Continua a leggere

SAIC Partners With Yale University School of Nursing on Research to Improve Pandemic Response in Underserved Communities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Study underscores need for technology and supply chain modernization solutions to ensure vaccine and other resources are available to...
Continua a leggere

Indium Joins the Elite List of US-Based AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Indium Software, a leading Digital Engineering services company today announced that it has earned AWS Advanced Tier...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Shift4 To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire