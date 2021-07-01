DaySmart’s Vetter Sees Significant Growth and Adoption of its Veterinary Practice Management Software

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DaySmart’s Vetter Software, a cloud-based veterinary practice management software, today announced it grew YOY revenue by more than 70% in H1 2021, contributing to the company’s overall momentum in customer and employee growth, partner program expansion, product innovation and business acquisition.

2021 has been a milestone year for Vetter, marked by DaySmart’s acquisition of the company in February. A leading provider of business management software, DaySmart offers desktop software, payment processing solutions and cloud-based applications purpose-built for industries like pet services. Since the acquisition, the Vetter team has grown to more than 30 employees across the sales, customer success, engineering and technical support departments.

On the successful acquisition, DaySmart CEO Pat Shanahan noted, “Sagi and his team have been instrumental in meeting the needs of modern veterinary practices. The combination of DaySmart and Vetter Software provides a powerful platform for vet practices and has extended our value to more pet professionals around the world.”

Over the last year, Vetter released three new product features that contributed to its growth, each supporting customers’ changing needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These included:

Pre-visit documents – Allows clients to sign consents and review pre-visit information on their own devices. Alerts are automatically sent to clients in advance as well.

– Allows clients to sign consents and review pre-visit information on their own devices. Alerts are automatically sent to clients in advance as well. Email forwarding – Allows clinics to forward email communications into the client’s communication history. A process that required time to copy and paste is now simplified.

– Allows clinics to forward email communications into the client’s communication history. A process that required time to copy and paste is now simplified. Deposits via online booking – Allows clinics to collect a deposit from clients booking appointments online. This feature reduces the number of no-shows and eliminates in-person payments.

The work that Vetter has done so far this year has captured the attention of those in the broader pet industry, leading to the announcement of two industry partnerships. In March, Vetter partnered with Vetcove, a purchasing platform used by over 10,000 veterinary hospitals, to automatically offer vets the option to transfer orders placed through Vetcove into the Vetter platform. This makes the process of receiving orders into inventory much simpler. Vetter also partnered with Michelson Found Animals Registry, the first free national pet microchip registry operated by Michelson Found Animals Foundation, by providing its technology to help more lost pets get reunited with their families. The integration automatically registers microchips without requiring practice staff or clients to manually complete the registration. The information about every pet that was microchipped that day is sent to the Michelson Found Animals Registry that night.

“Running a veterinary practice is a rewarding but challenging job, and we’re on a mission to make the business and operations side as easy as possible for our vet customers,” said Sagi Solomon, General Manager & Founder of Vetter. “We’re thrilled that so many vet practices are seeing value in our cloud-based management solutions. We look forward to expanding our product capabilities to help run and grow our customers’ practices.”

About DaySmart

DaySmart provides industry-specific business management tools designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to operate and grow their businesses. Since 1999, DaySmart has been a small business champion, offering software, payment processing solutions and cloud-based applications purpose-built for the salon, spa, pet and tattoo industries. DaySmart’s reach extends to medium and enterprise-sized businesses through additional solutions: AppointmentPlus and Opendock.

Privately held, DaySmart is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with offices throughout the U.S., and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for ten consecutive years. For more information about the company and its suite of solutions, visit www.DaySmart.com.

