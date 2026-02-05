Daylit Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Independent examination validates controls protecting customer financial data across AI-powered receivables platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daylit, an AI company building AI agents for accounts receivable, today announced it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I examination. This achievement highlights Daylit’s commitment to maintaining strong security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy controls.

The independent examination evaluated the design of Daylit’s internal controls related to security based on the Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and was conducted in accordance with SSAE 18.

“For finance teams managing receivables and payments, security and trust are non-negotiable,” said Jerry Shu, Co-founder and CTO of Daylit. “Completing our SOC 2 Type I examination confirms that Daylit has implemented thoughtfully designed controls to protect customer data and operate in alignment with established industry standards. It reflects our continued focus on transparency, security, and responsible data stewardship.”

SOC 2 Type I assesses whether a company’s controls are appropriately designed at a specific point in time. This milestone represents an important step in Daylit’s broader compliance and risk management roadmap, with plans to pursue additional attestations to evaluate the operating effectiveness of these controls over an extended period.

Daylit partnered with Delve, an independent third-party compliance platform, to complete the SOC 2 Type I examination.

In September 2025, Daylit raised $110 million to expand its U.S. operations and launch its AI agents for accounts receivable platform. The funding round was led by Companyon Ventures with participation from NextView Ventures, SixThirty Ventures, and executives from Meta, Free Pier Advisors, and Yelp. Daylit’s AI agent centralizes customer payment behavior, predicts cash flow, surfaces risk, and automatically drives the next best action for A/R teams - transforming accounts receivable from a reactive collections function into a strategic, intelligence-driven part of finance organizations.

About Daylit

Daylit (formerly Lendica) is an AI agents for accounts receivable platform, which brings intelligent automation to accounts receivable by streamlining collections, accelerating dispute resolution, and improving cash-flow visibility across ERP, email, and banking systems. Paired with flexible financing tools, Daylit makes working capital simple, predictable, and within reach. Learn more at www.daylit.com.

