Day of Shecurity Announces April 2024 Conferences

Day of Shecurity, now in its seventh year, has built a global community committed to addressing the lack of gender diversity in cybersecurity. The program was founded to raise awareness among women of all ages about the cybersecurity careers available to them and offer training and education for upskilling and reskilling to be successful in these roles.

The 2024 events will offer several tracks for attendees and feature speakers from dozens of leading technology organizations across the industry focused on reducing the gender diversity gap in cybersecurity. Each track will provide valuable resources including access to tools, creating connections with peers and industry professionals, guidance on how to bring diversity into an organization and tips on how to create an inclusive workforce. Session topics include: Security Operations, Privacy, Privacy Tech, Trust, & Data, Governance, Risk, & Compliance, Future of Cybersecurity Work, Trends in Cybersecurity, Emotional Intelligence & Leadership and Cybersecurity Career.

Virtual Event Highlights:

When: April 25, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

April 25, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT Panel: Cracking the Code: Women Leading Security Marketing in a Male-Dominated Field – Lookout Chief Marketing Officer Deb Wolf will host a panel of women who are at the forefront of marketing in the cybersecurity industry. They’ll discuss their journeys navigating a male-dominated field and share insights on crafting compelling marketing strategies for complex cybersecurity products. Panelists include: Jennifer Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, Crowdstrike, Shanta Kohli, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Sysdig, Leslie Alore, Senior Vice President, Lifecycle Marketing, Ivanti, and Heidi Melin, Senior Operating Advisor, Hellman & Friedman and Board Member at Origami Risk.

Session Highlights: Kristina Balaam, Lookout Senior Staff Security Intelligence Researcher, will conduct a session entitled, " From Code to Context: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Threat Intelligence," and Saritha Chadalavada, Lookout Director of Product Management, will discuss " Trends in Cybersecurity ."

Register here.

In-Person Event:

When: April 26, 2024 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

April 26, 2024 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT Where: Reddit Headquarters, San Francisco

Reddit Headquarters, San Francisco Register here.

“We’re thrilled to witness the remarkable evolution of Day of Shecurity since its inception in 2017,” said Brenley Brotman, Chair of The Lookout Foundation. “From our inaugural event to our upcoming 11th gathering in the U.S., and our first-ever event in India on May 30, Day of Shecurity conferences have garnered immense support, attracting hundreds of speakers, dozens of sponsors and thousands of attendees from more than 50 countries. We’re eager to expand the series further, reach new participants globally and foster an inclusive environment that empowers women across the industry.”

“Day of Shecurity stands as a beacon of empowerment, uniting women in the cybersecurity field to inspire, educate and collaborate,” said Deidre Diamond, Co-Founder of the Day of Shecurity Conference and founder and CEO of CyberSN. “I am delighted to witness its growth and the meaningful contributions it continues to make towards gender diversity and inclusion in our industry. Together, we are reshaping the landscape of cybersecurity, ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

Event sponsors include:

About The Lookout Foundation

The Lookout Foundation’s mission is to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education for women, girls, and underserved groups, and to champion security and privacy rights for all. It invests in impactful nonprofit organizations serving the communities where Lookout’s employees live and work.

The Lookout Foundation is a public, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Foundation is run entirely by our employees voluntarily, with an employee-led advisory board that decides where and how the Foundation’s time and resources are shared with local organizations. To learn more, visit The Lookout Foundation on LinkedIn.

