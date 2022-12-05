<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Dawn Health, the Leading Virtual Insomnia Clinic, Raises Strategic Capital to Expand as Full-Stack Provider

Company plans to use capital infusion to scale proven platform to millions of Americans who lack access to Insomnia therapy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–San Francisco-based sleep health start up, Dawn Health, has raised a strategic funding round led by Kindred Ventures, with participation by Bragiel Brothers.

Dawn has built an award-winning virtual clinic for treating Insomnia, a sleep disorder that is estimated to afflict 49 million Americans in it’s chronic form and generate $84 billion in healthcare costs and over $100 billion in safety incidents and lost productivity. The average wait time to see a sleep therapist is 6 weeks today, but less than 2 days with Dawn. Patients also begin reporting better sleep in about 2 weeks with Dawn vs 5 weeks with traditional therapy.

Dawn has been rapidly expanding it’s health insurance coverage and is now available at no-cost or for a co-pay for over 35 million Americans, in addition to being available on an out-of-pocket basis for patients in all 50 states.

“Making quality sleep therapy accessible and affordable to every American is core to our mission,” says CEO, Rahul Shivkumar. “Getting payor coverage in a few states is a good start, but we plan to expand to cover most American lives by 2025.”

Recognizing the need to dramatically improve traditional talk therapy and medication-based treatment for people suffering from Insomnia, and provide broader access to care, Dawn has brought together the power of Silicon Valley technologists with CBT-I-trained Therapists to provide an end-to-end insomnia virtual clinic.

Following a short questionnaire, patients are paired with a Sleep Therapist who guides them through a clinically proven program which includes:

  • 1:1 video therapy and text-based guidance from a dedicated Sleep Therapist;
  • Interactive and clinically validated app-based CBT-I lessons;
  • Personalized insights and sleep tracking using the Insomnia Severity Index.

Drawing inspiration from his own experience, Shivkumar says, “Our mission at Dawn is to build the new standard of care for Insomnia treatment.” Patients agree on the effectiveness: the company boasts glowing reviews, including Kevin Lin, the founder of streaming platform Twitch, and Ilya Volodarsky, the co-founder of Segment (now Twilio).

About Dawn Health

Dawn Health is reinventing the way people get treated for insomnia. We are focused on improving the therapy experience for people with insomnia by offering virtual care anytime they need it by video and SMS, matching patients with the best coach or therapist for their needs, and complementing it with the best technology and self-guided care plans. For more information visit: www.dawn.health

cam@dawn.health
617-583-3401

