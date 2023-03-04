Dawn Health Expands Mental Health Therapist Coverage for Millions of Floridians

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Dawn Health, the leading national provider of Sleep Therapy, announced it has expanded coverage to include millions of Floridians suffering from Insomnia and related anxiety disorders. For the estimated 2 million people in Florida that suffer from insomnia and related disorders, Dawn’s expansion of in-network coverage is welcome news.

Insomnia and related disorders are strikingly common, affecting as many as 1 in every 10 people. Insomnia itself is characterized by severe difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, which significantly impacts quality of life. If you suffer from insomnia, you may feel tired and groggy during the day, struggle with concentration, memory, and productivity, and have severe anxiety. Insomnia and sleep disorders also have a significant impact on mental health diagnoses and treatment.

Dawn’s uniquely accessible therapy platform matches patients with the best in-network Dawn Therapist available. Then, it offers patients a seamless path to feeling better, including:

1:1 video sessions with your Therapist;

No waitlist to see a Therapist longer than 24 hours;

Additional text-based access to your Therapist through the Dawn App ;

; Interactive and clinically proven app Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

Checking your in-network insurance coverage for Dawn therapists is simple. First, visit the Dawn Health website and click “get started.” Then, answer a few questions to help us match you with a therapist. You can then book an appointment as soon as tomorrow.

Drawing inspiration from his own experience, Dawn Health Co-Founder Rahul Shivkumar says, “Our mission at Dawn is to build the new standard of care for insomnia treatment.” Patients agree on the effectiveness: The company boasts glowing reviews from Silicon Valley CEOs and everyday users alike.

About Dawn Health

Dawn Health is reinventing the way people get treated for insomnia and related sleep and mental health disorders. We are focused on improving the therapy experience by offering seamless virtual care anytime patients need it by video or SMS, matching patients with the best therapist for their needs, and complementing it with the best technology and self-guided care plans. Dawn is leading the digital health sleep revolution. For more information, visit: www.dawn.health.

