Dawex Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type I and SOC 3 Security and Availability Audit Certification

This achievement emphasizes Dawex continuing commitment to provide the highest level of security and availability assurance to its clients.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dawex, the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company, today announced that it has successfully obtained the System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I and SOC 3 certification. The completion of these examinations reinforces Dawex commitment to create and maintain the strictest controls to ensure the highest quality and security of services delivered to its customers.

SOC 2 Type I and SOC 3 are standards guaranteeing the implementation of internal controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy. It also assesses and certifies the design of security processes and controls conducted by the organization. The SOC reports are awarded to Dawex to provide industry-wide recognition of conformity to stringent security standards, as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“Dawex investment in security and compliance has always been our top priority. Data exchange requires, by its very nature, an advanced level of scrutiny regarding the control and safeguards we implement to protect and secure our infrastructure and the solutions delivered to our customers.” says Laurent Lafaye, co-CEO at Dawex. “The SOC 2 Type I & SOC 3 examination audits demonstrate our measures are aligned with worldwide industry standards and best practices of security and availability.”

Conducted by an independent third-party, the Dawex examination reports demonstrate to organizations and auditors how the company achieves key compliance controls and objectives, building trust and confidence in Dawex technologies. The requirements and security measures are constantly monitored, evaluated, and updated to reflect changing needs and offer the safest environment for conducting business.

“As organizations increasingly adopt data exchange technology, it’s essential that we help businesses achieve and maintain compliance with their own frameworks.” says Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO at Dawex. “Building on our commitment to deliver secure data exchanges, Dawex strives to exceed the highest standards for privacy and security, demonstrate the resiliency of our processes and instill confidence among our customers with transparency.”

The Service Auditors’ Report, issued on May 28, 2021, provides a detailed description of Dawex controls, security processes and an independent assessment of whether the controls are placed in operation and suitably designed. To learn more and receive a copy of the report, click here.

About Dawex

Dawex is the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company. Dawex mission is to facilitate and accelerate secure data circulation between economic stakeholders, institutions and private organizations, contributing to the development of the data economy. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is a member of GAIA-X and a co-founding member of the Data Exchange Association. Created in 2015, Dawex has offices in France and Canada, expanding business operations to Asia, North America, and the Middle East.

Contacts

Press contact



press@dawex.com

Rawan El Halabi



rawan.el-halabi@dawex.com