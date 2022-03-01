Dawex Customer Agdatahub Selected by Gaia-X as Lighthouse Project, Accelerating the European Agriculture Transformation

Dawex Data Exchange technology contributes to fostering a more sustainable and efficient European agriculture.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dawex, the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub, has been at the forefront of innovation and value creation by facilitating data circulation. This is illustrated by the selection of its customer Agdatahub, a European operator of consent and data exchange platform, as one of the seven Gaia-X lighthouse European pilot projects, aiming at creating a data exchange platform built on transparency, trust, and openness. With the arrival of two new regulations, the Data Governance Act and the Data Act, Europe is once again demonstrating its leadership in driving impactful data strategic initiatives.

Technological innovations are transforming the daily lives of farmers as they capitalize on the digital tools and data-driven applications. The generated data hold powerful information that are extremely valuable for the whole agriculture ecosystem. Relying on Dawex Data Exchange technology, Agdatahub accelerates the flow of these data between the different players in the agriculture sector and the agri-food chain.

“Agriculture has been identified by Gaia-X as a priority sector to engage in. Its ambition is to create the next generation of trusted data infrastructures to strengthen the ability to access, share and exchange data securely and confidently.” says Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. “As a Day-1 member, Dawex has been engaged in Gaia-X initiatives. Seeing Agdatahub appointed by Gaia-X as one of the seven lighthouse projects demonstrates the alignment of Dawex Data Exchange technology with the Gaia-X vision.”

Dawex Data Exchange Platform technology powers a safe, compliant data circulation thanks to a trusted and secure environment enabling economic stakeholders to source, distribute and exchange data. Dawex Data hubs, Data Marketplaces and Data Exchange Platforms contribute to improving productivity and efficiency, mitigating risks, fostering innovation and maximizing the value of data.

“Agdatahub acts in support of a sustainable and efficient European agriculture by facilitating access to agriculture data thanks to Dawex technology, and empowering farmers to take back control of the use of their data.” says Sébastien Picardat, Agdatahub CEO. “Being appointed as one of the European pilot projects by Gaia-X is a great honor and highlights our continued commitment to supporting the EU agri-environmental transition for the benefit of farmers and consumers.”

“The agriculture revolution requires harnessing the power of data exchange in order to build a stronger and more sustainable agriculture. By selecting Agdatahub as one of their lighthouse projects, Gaia-X reinforces the benefits of building strong cross-border, cross-sector data ecosystems.” says Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO at Dawex. “Thanks to Dawex Data Exchange technology, Agdatahub contributes to solving the economic and environmental challenges of the sector by harnessing the power of data circulation.”

About Dawex

Dawex is the leading technology company for data exchange, data marketplace and data hub. Dawex mission is to facilitate and accelerate secure data circulation between economic stakeholders, institutions and private organizations, contributing to the development of the data economy. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is a member of Gaia-X and a co-founding member of the Data Exchange Association. Created in 2015, Dawex has offices in France and Canada, expanding business operations to Asia, North America and the Middle East.

