Daversa Partners Welcomes Joe Patalano to Firm’s Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, announced today Joe Patalano as the firm’s newest Partner. Patalano brings a decade of executive headhunting experience to this senior leadership team.

A native from the Bronx, New York, Patalano quickly became one of the rising leaders within Daversa Partners and the executive search ecosystem at large. Since joining Daversa Partners nearly a decade ago, his passion, dedication, and leadership have been instrumental in building out the firm’s go-to-market practices for top enterprise software businesses. Some of Patalano’s most impactful executive team build outs include placements at companies like UiPath, Zuora, Spiff, EnterpriseDB, Anomalo, Motive, Apollo.io, Sparrow.io, among many others.

Joe also has a deep network and expertise in recruiting many go-to-market functions such as Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and People/HR, and is widely considered a thought leader across the industry.

“Joe brings the perfect blend of professionalism, grit, heart, and dedication to his job each and every day and his work product, and the team he manages, succeed because of that. He consistently operates at the highest caliber and therefore can repeatedly deliver top-tier talent, creating the best case scenario for clients, candidates, and investors,” said Paul Daversa, CEO and Founder of Daversa Partners.

Gary Constance, Partner at Daversa Partners, said, “it has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career to date to watch Joe’s personal and professional growth into the outstanding headhunter and leader he is today. When he first started on my team almost a decade ago, I knew he had a raw talent and innate drive that would make him a star in this industry, and every day since he has proved this to be true. He leads by example and works harder than anyone I know. I congratulate Joe on this exciting accomplishment and opportunity!”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and eight offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Extraordinary talent is hard to find and even harder to recruit. Focusing our searches on delivering Material Impact executives is what sets us apart, and is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.Sor

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit daversapartners.com.

Contacts

Nicole Daversa



nicole@daversapartners.com