Davenforth Acquires TeleCloud and Third Generation to Launch Managed IT, Voice, and Networking Platform

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Davenforth has launched a new Managed IT, Voice, and Networking Platform, with two initial acquisitions. Davenforth has acquired TeleCloud, based in Dallas, TX and Third Generation, based in Pittsburgh, PA. As a result of these two acquisitions, the platform will service 21,500 users across 900 businesses. The companies will maintain their independent operations, with the existing leadership teams of both businesses remaining in place to ensure continuity and preserve the distinctive strengths of each organization.





Rusty Bridges, Founder of TeleCloud, shared his excitement, saying, “ We are thrilled to partner with Davenforth as we scale TeleCloud to a new level. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, allowing us to enhance our service offerings and empower our team members to reach new heights. We deeply appreciate Davenforth’s support and commitment and we look forward to the transformative impact this partnership will bring.”

Michael Ray, General Manager of Third Generation, said, “ I am excited to partner with Davenforth to invest in growth while continuing to provide the white-glove support we have become known for over our 40-year history. Our team is highly capable and our products are excellent, so we are thrilled to bring the Third Gen experience to more customers in this partnership with Davenforth.”

Davenforth’s approach focuses on building an exceptional platform of companies delivering cloud communication, connectivity, and managed services to small, medium and enterprise-level business customers. This select group of companies is committed to providing exceptional customer service, maintaining high retention rates and staying at the forefront of the industry.

Logan Brown and Bradley Roofner, Founders of Davenforth, said, “ We could not be more pleased to be the new owners of TeleCloud and Third Generation. We noticed right away our experience would combine well with these high retention, recurring revenue businesses that have excellent teams. We are honored to be the stewards of these two quality businesses and are excited to continue their legacies while scaling them to the next level.”

About TeleCloud

Founded in 2007, TeleCloud is an innovative cloud communication and connectivity provider serving the South Central and West Coast regions. TeleCloud specializes in cloud communication services along with network deployment and provides a wide variety of carrier-grade solutions to its broad customer base. The company has built strong customer relationships and stays ahead of the competition by pioneering new technologies, integrations, and systems that solve customer problems. For more information about TeleCloud, visit https://www.telecloudvoip.com.

About Third Generation

Founded in 1983, Third Generation is a respected cloud communication services provider serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Durable through many waves of innovation, Third Generation also deploys, supports, and maintains on-premise systems, able to meet a variety of business needs. With industry-defying retention, Third Generation has proven it is able to follow through for its customers for over 40 years. For more information about Third Generation, visit https://www.3genusa.com.

About Davenforth

Davenforth is a joint family office of two accomplished entrepreneurs that invests in recurring revenue businesses operated by exceptional teams. Davenforth seeks majority buy out opportunities with business owners who care deeply about serving customers, investing in their employees, and have scaled to at least $3 million in annual recurring revenue. Davenforth partners with these business leaders to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and best-in-class service delivery. For more Davenforth news and information, visit https://www.davenforth.co.

