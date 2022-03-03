Dave Bossio Joins Samsara as Chief Information Security Officer

Bossio Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience in Leadership Roles at Salesforce and Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced Dave Bossio has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer. Bossio is an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in information security and operating mission-critical services.





“ At Samsara, information security is at the core of everything we do. We have approximately 14,500 core customers globally that rely on our critical infrastructure, and it’s paramount that we have the right leaders in place as we scale our team during this period of rapid expansion,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO of Samsara. “ Dave’s extensive background and leadership experience will further fortify Samsara’s holistic approach to information security, and I’m thrilled to welcome Dave to the Samsara team.”

“ Samsara is digitally transforming the world of physical operations, and in the process elevating the safeguarding of customer data to a new level,” said Bossio. “ Their security-centric philosophy drew me to the company. I look forward to furthering the work already underway and growing this world-class security team.”

Bossio’s expertise will bolster Samsara’s key information security focus areas including threat intelligence, vulnerability management, security engineering and operations, and incident management. Bossio joins Samsara after over three years at Salesforce, where he served as senior vice president, Security Integration, driving the information security strategy across all Salesforce business units and new acquisitions. Prior to Salesforce, he spent 17 years at Microsoft, where he was head of Windows Security and Platform Integrity. Among other notable achievements, Bossio led the Security program management team in the areas of public key infrastructure, cryptography, data protection, security services, and authentication in Windows Security.

Bossio also brings with him a breadth of leadership expertise. Serving as a Navy submarine officer, he was responsible for directing ship and nuclear power plant operations, including personnel development, equipment installation, maintenance, and training.

Learn more about how you can be part of Samsara’s mission to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com/company/careers.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Source: Samsara-IR

Contacts

Media Contact:



Adam Simons



media@samsara.com

Investor Contact:



Mike Chang



ir@samsara.com