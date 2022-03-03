Home Business Wire Datto to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Business Wire

Datto to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

di Business Wire

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datto Holding Corp. (Datto) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Tim Weller, Chief Executive Officer and John Abbot, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Datto’s investor website at investors.datto.com. An archived version will be available shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About Datto

As the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, Endpoint Management, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Learn more at datto.com.

MSP-F

Contacts

Investor:
Ryan Burkart

ir@datto.com

Media:
Shoba V. Lemoine

communications@datto.com

Articoli correlati

Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire Streamlit to Empower Developers and Data Scientists to Mobilize the World’s Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
The acquisition will enable developers to build apps using tools they love with simplified data access and governance No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont....
Continua a leggere

Marchex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the...
Continua a leggere

KLDiscovery Launches Nebula® Partner Program for Service Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KLDiscovery, a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery software and services, has...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire Streamlit to Empower Developers and Data Scientists to Mobilize...

Business Wire