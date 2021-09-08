Home Business Wire Datto to Present at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Business Wire

Datto to Present at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

di Business Wire

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datto Holding Corp. (Datto) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that Tim Weller, Chief Executive Officer and John Abbot, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Datto’s investor website at investors.datto.com. An archived version will be available shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

MSP-F

Contacts

Investor:
Ryan Burkart

ir@datto.com

Media:
Shoba V. Lemoine

communications@datto.com

Articoli correlati

UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARR of $726.5 million increased 60 percent year-over-year driven by record net new ARR of $73.9 million NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath,...
Continua a leggere

Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Proposed Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to offer, subject...
Continua a leggere

E2open to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire