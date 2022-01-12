Datto Announces New Chief Marketing Officer, Brooke Cunningham

Former Splunk VP Joins Datto Executive Leadership Team

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Datto—Datto Holding Corp, (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Brooke Cunningham has been appointed Datto’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

Cunningham brings more than 20 years of experience in the software industry and has held global leadership roles in marketing, operations, partner, and program functions. She has worked at some of the top companies in software, including Splunk, CA Technologies, SAP, and Qlik. At Splunk, Cunningham played a key role in growing the company’s revenue from $650M to more than $2.5B by maximizing the value of partner ecosystems. She specializes in building for scale, driving partner-oriented marketing models, and delivering go-to-market growth outcomes.

“I’m pleased to welcome Brooke to the Datto leadership team,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “She brings extensive experience in security technologies and scaling businesses globally. Brooke has guided companies through various phases of growth – from product portfolio and brand expansion, international growth, partner ecosystem maturation, and operationalizing for scale. We’re excited for the skills and leadership she will provide as Datto continues to grow and expand.”

“There are three main reasons I decided to join Datto – values, purpose, and alignment to my passion for partners,” said Cunningham. “The company’s core values, partner-first approach to business, and commitment to the MSP community and channel align very closely with the beliefs and outlook that have guided my career. Datto is primed for accelerating growth and I look forward to enabling the marketing team and our valued MSP ecosystem to be major contributors to the Company’s continued success.”

Cunningham is a graduate of Simon Fraser University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a dual focus in marketing and human resources. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is a member of Chief, an organization designed for women executive leaders to strengthen their leadership journey and effect change from the top-down.

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. www.datto.com.

