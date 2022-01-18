Home Business Wire Datto Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call
Datto Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DattoMSPDatto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP) the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Datto Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 8751783

Live Call: 1-888-660-6179 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-929-203-1946 (International)

Replay: 1-800-770-2030 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-647-362-9199 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call)

Webcast: https://investors.datto.com

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ryan Burkart

ir@datto.com

Media Contact:
Shoba V. Lemoine

communications@datto.com

