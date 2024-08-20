Datos Names ACI Worldwide Best in Class in Payments Orchestration

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, was ranked “Best in Class” for Merchant Payments Orchestration in a new Datos Insights report. The report used four categories to analyze payments vendors: provider stability, client strength, client service and product features. ACI Worldwide achieved the highest ranking and average score across categories and was the only vendor to earn the “Best in Class” accreditation.





In addition to receiving the top ranking and “Best in Class” recognition, ACI Worldwide ranked first across specific categories, including ‘Top client rating for delivering on promises,’ and ‘Top client rating for features and functionality.’ ACI was also recognized as one of only two payments orchestration providers who offer both on-premises and cloud deployment options.

“We are honored to be recognized as the best payments orchestration provider globally, which is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to payments innovation,” said Thomas Warsop, CEO, ACI Worldwide. “We are especially proud of our top client ratings, which underscores how much our merchant clients trust us to power their payment solutions, enhancing their consumer experiences, operational efficiency and helps drive growth across diverse markets and channels.”

The Datos Matrix: Payment Orchestration Vendor Evaluation report identifies significant trends in payments orchestration, addressing emerging market needs, challenges and offering analysis and projections of providers in the market. To conduct the report, Datos Insights invited several established providers of payment orchestration solutions to respond to a request for information. Datos Insights analyzed the responses and organized briefings with each vendor. Researchers also spoke with merchants and the providers’ clients.

“ACI leads the pack on the features and functionality with its payments orchestration offering. The company supports all payment types and methods globally, serving enterprise merchants directly and small to midsize businesses indirectly via its offering to PSPs,” said Thad Peterson, Strategic Advisor Datos Insights. “ACI is well-positioned to support complex merchant payment requirements across the globe”.

About ACI Worldwide



ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

About Datos Insights



Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world’s assets and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world’s most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils. https://www.datos-insights.com

Contacts

Media

Nick Karoglou | Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs | nick.karoglou@aciworldwide.com

Madeline Aufseeser | Director of Analyst Relations and Market Intelligence | madeline.aufseeser@aciworldwide.com