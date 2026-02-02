Dating App PURE Hits $100M Revenue with 95% User Growth While Industry Giants Contract

Niche Player Achieves 46% Revenue Growth as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge Report Double-Digit Declines, Signaling Major Shift in User Preferences

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DatingApp--PURE, the leading dating app for Gen Z, announced today it has reached the $100M milestone in annual gross revenue, while achieving 95% year-over-year registration growth and 46% revenue growth, at the end of 2025.

The announcement comes as Match Group and Bumble report significant contractions, with Tinder down 14%, Bumble down 11%, and Hinge down 12% during Q1-Q3 2025 vs. 2024, compared to 41% for PURE.

"Swipe fatigue is redefining the dating app industry. Users want better experiences, leading to genuine connections - not endless swiping”, said Luka Dremelj, CEO of PURE App. “Our feed-based design gives control back to people over their dating journey.”

PURE's differentiated approach appears to resonate strongly with users seeking alternatives to mainstream dating apps:

Balanced Community : The platform maintains a 60/40 male-to-female ratio through strategic marketing - a better balance than most dating apps, which typically gather more male users.

: The platform maintains a 60/40 male-to-female ratio through strategic marketing - a better balance than most dating apps, which typically gather more male users. Geographic Strength : PURE ranks among the top 8 grossing lifestyle apps across its three primary markets: the United States, France, and the United Kingdom (#6 on iOS and #7 on Google Play worldwide).

: PURE ranks among the top 8 grossing lifestyle apps across its three primary markets: the United States, France, and the United Kingdom (#6 on iOS and #7 on Google Play worldwide). Safer Dating: a growing suite of safety features, including Safety Signal, Photo Verification, Age Verification (UK), in response to users’ interest.

What This Means for the Dating App Industry

Launched in 2013, PURE's trajectory suggests that the dating app market may be entering a period of fragmentation, where niche players with disruptive approaches may capture market share from established giants relying on legacy swipe mechanics.

Known for its unique brand identity, the company has achieved sustainable growth without the billion-dollar marketing budgets deployed by Match Group and Bumble, indicating that product-market fit, rather than advertising spend, may be driving user acquisition.

About PURE Dating App

PURE is a community-driven dating app that connects people through shared desires, combining unique design and privacy-first features. Launched in 2013 on iOS and Android, PURE App has attracted millions of users worldwide by providing a safe and inclusive place for those exploring playful, intentional connections - on their own terms. Pure is the space where safety and sensuality coexist: consent-forward, disappearing chats and anonymous profiles.

Editor's Notes:

Competitive revenue growth data sourced from Match Group and Bumble quarterly reports (Q1-Q3 2025)

App ranking data reflects December 2025 / January 2026 positions

