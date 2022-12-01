DataXstream Expands into LATAM and Announces New President And Global Delivery of Services and Support

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataXstream LLC, an SAP® Gold partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced the opening of their new LATAM office and the appointment of Diego Perelman as President of DataXstream LATAM. This move comes in response to increased global demand for streamlined sales and order management solutions within SAP environments. With over 20 years experience implementing complex global and domestic IT solutions, including 15 years as project manager and nine as Order to Cash Subject Matter Expert, Perelman has held a wide range of leadership roles in the SAP ecosystem. Perelman has lived and worked in Panama, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela and Florida and is well-versed to lead DataXstream’s expansion into the Central and South American markets.

“Customers have more channels than ever before with which to find and interact with businesses and the need to unify these disparate sales channels continues to grow,” said Tim Yates, CEO of DataXstream. “The opening of DataXstream LATAM is a natural next step. With Diego at the helm, we feel confident that we can not only expand our award-winning OMS+ platform into more LATAM markets, but also deliver unmatched service and support to our customers worldwide.”

As part of its mandate, DataXstream LATAM will provide global support and service for all DataXstream’s products. Additionally, the new office will pick up DataXstream’s legacy consulting business and provide global support and services for SAP products.

DataXstream’s OMS+ cross channel order management platform addresses the challenges that exist in complex business models by streamlining order processing and point-of-sale capabilities directly within SAP. Leveraging emerging technologies such as SAP BTP, Business Technology Platform, OMS+ reimagines the user interface to reflect real-life customer engagements and provides a platform for making SAP ERP the foundation of a true unified commerce strategy.

Perelman added, “I am pleased to lead DataXstream’s expansion into LATAM. There is tremendous opportunity in these regions for our solution. More B2B sales are being generated digitally and across many different channels. Organizations need a way to unify these disparate platforms and I look forward to working with customers to streamline their complex order management needs.”

