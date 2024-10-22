DataVerify Announces New Integration with Path LOS by Calyx Software

Integration continues to expand technology offerings for DataVerify clients

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataVerify®, a leading provider of data verification, risk management and workflow automation services, today announced a new integration with Calyx Software, a pioneer in loan origination platforms. DataVerify has integrated its DRIVE® platform with Path® LOS by Calyx Software, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for mortgage lenders, brokers, bankers, and financial institutions.





Product integrations through Path include DRIVE, 4506-C tax transcript verifications, SSA-89 SSN verifications, and Flood Zone Determinations from DataVerify. Through this innovative and flexible integration, the standard fields for Undisclosed Debt Monitoring activation will automatically map to DRIVE. In addition, Path will enable users to easily access DRIVE and view the DRIVE PDF, and will provide a dedicated display area for DRIVE scores and conditions to appear for viewing. Moreover, Path supports XML company credentials and end user credentials, making it easy for lenders to leverage this data for more precise underwriting.

“By aligning with Calyx and integrating our respective platforms, we’re able to offer our customers even more efficiency and better customer service,” said Paul Harris, President at DataVerify. “Together, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“The company has long been a leader in the loan origination industry, and this groundbreaking integration will elevate our capabilities to new heights,” said Joy Ziminskas, Director of Sales and Business Development at Calyx Path Software. “We are poised to usher in a transformative era of unmatched speed, precision, and reliability in loan processing, solidifying our commitment to innovation and excellence in service.”

About Path Software

Path Software is revolutionizing the lending landscape with its cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions designed for lenders, bankers, brokers, credit unions, and private lenders of all sizes. Built on the robust Microsoft Azure platform, Path Software delivers unparalleled data security and performance, ensuring seamless operation across all devices and operating systems.

Featuring a modern, data-driven user interface, users benefit from multi-layered security, including IP whitelisting, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on, ensuring the protection of sensitive information. Path’s innovative offerings encompass a comprehensive wholesale marketplace, automated loan delivery tracking, a powerful pricing engine, and a configurable built-in point-of-sale system to meet diverse business needs.

The platform also simplifies compliance with an intuitive summary screen and effortlessly generates essential reports, including HMDA and NMLS Call Reports. With reliable performance, no long-term contracts, and integration with top vendors, Path Software empowers lenders to optimize operations, drive efficiency, and enhance customer experiences—all while enjoying the flexibility of single API access to their loan origination system database.

Discover the future of lending with Path Software, where innovation meets reliability.

About DataVerify

DataVerify empowers mortgage lenders with robust solutions for fraud prevention and workflow automation. With deeply configurable analytics and a cutting-edge fraud detection platform, lenders gain exceptional accuracy and efficiency throughout the loan manufacturing process. Let DataVerify help you streamline operations and mitigate risk today.

