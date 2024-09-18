DataVerify Announces New Integration Capabilities Via Tavant

Integration continues to expand technology offerings for DataVerify clients

ST. LOUIS, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataVerify®, a leading provider of data verification, risk management, and workflow automation services, today announced it is working with Tavant, a leading digital products and services company, to make DataVerify’s DRIVE® platform and product offerings accessible within a multitude of new loan origination systems, facilitated by Tavant’s FinConnect platform.





This integration will allow DataVerify customers to set up access to many of DataVerify’s offerings using loan origination systems that are not directly integrated with DataVerify. Available product integrations via FinConnect include DataVerify’s DRIVE platform for data verification and fraud prevention, IRS 4506-C tax transcript verifications, and SSA-89 SSN verifications.

“Technology is evolving in ways that can make it easier and more seamless for our customers to do their jobs, and as a company, we are committed to remaining on the cutting edge,” said Paul Harris, President of DataVerify. “Tavant’s FinConnect platform is exactly that: It will allow our lenders to connect across systems to help prevent fraud and make the loan manufacturing process easier.”

FinConnect is an integration platform that enables a total digital mortgage experience for borrowers and connects the internal and external systems within the mortgage lending ecosystem for lenders.

“Our collaboration with DataVerify will bring even more robust technology offerings to customers, creating a more efficient mortgage lending process,” said Hassan Rashid, Chief Revenue Officer at Tavant.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

About DataVerify

DataVerify empowers mortgage lenders with robust solutions for fraud prevention and workflow automation. With a deeply configurable and cutting-edge fraud detection platform, lenders can gain insight and efficiency throughout the loan manufacturing process. Let DataVerify help you streamline operations and mitigate risk today.

Contacts

Media Contact

Tim Rieser



937-416-2406



timothy.rieser@factualdata.com

Tavant Media Contact:

Anna Stanley



anna@williammills.com

251-517-7857